United Airlines suspending flights to China as coronavirus outbreak continues

United Airlines is suspending some of its flights to China as coronavirus fears have led to a "decline in demand for travel" to the country.

The virus has now killed more than 100 people and sickened thousands of others.

On Tuesday, the airliner stated that it will be canceling flights from San Francisco International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia for the first week of February.

“Due to a significant decline in demand for travel to China, we are suspending some flights between our hub cities and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai beginning Feb. 1 through Feb. 8. We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust our schedule as needed,” said a statement to Fox News.

United Airlines, meanwhile, has also expanded its travel waivers to ticketholders scheduled to fly to Beijing, Chengdu or Shanghai before Feb. 29, waiving the change fee for any travel scheduled before that time.

United travelers with tickets to Wuhan through March 29 are also eligible for refunds — “even for nonrefundable tickets,” the airline writes.

News of the cancellations comes a day after the U.S. State Department issued a Level 3 advisory (Reconsider Travel) for China. The department further issued a Level 4 advisory (Do Not Travel) for the entire Hubei province, the capital of which is Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.