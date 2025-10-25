A tiny island was just ranked safest in the Caribbean — here’s why travelers love it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If safety is at the top of your vacation checklist, one tiny Caribbean island just earned top honors for peace, calm beaches — and a world-class food scene.

Anguilla, a British Overseas Territory just north of St. Maarten and east of the Virgin Islands, was named the safest destination in the Caribbean, according to a 2025 ranking from World Population Review, which evaluates crime, policing and political stability based on data from the Global Peace Index.

"Anguilla crime rates are the lowest in the Caribbean, with very few violent or petty crimes to mar its reputation as a tropical oasis," the report found. "Tourists can feel safe and at ease in tranquil Anguilla."

While the review noted that drug-related offenses are "moderate," it added that such crimes rarely affect visitors.

The U.S. Department of State also lists Anguilla at a Level 1 travel advisory — the lowest possible risk level — advising tourists to simply exercise normal precautions.

"Here, peace isn’t found, it’s felt," the Anguilla Tourist Board wrote on social media after the report was released. "From 33 beaches to the warmth of our community, safety is simply part of island life on Anguilla."

Following Anguilla in the World Population Review’s safety ranking were Barbados, St. Barts, Martinique, the Cayman Islands and Aruba.

John Rose, chief risk adviser for ALTOUR, a global travel management company, said Anguilla’s ranking stems from several distinct advantages. "Its isolation and limited access points also reduce cross-border criminal activity, and tourism is managed in a more controlled, boutique environment," Rose told Fox News Digital.

The designation is a meaningful recognition not only for traveler confidence but also from a tourism economics perspective, he added.

It’s also not the first time Anguilla has earned international praise for its appeal.

Anguilla was also recognized by Travel + Leisure’s 2025 World’s Best Awards as one of the top islands globally — and the highest-ranked in the Caribbean — earning praise for its friendly hospitality, diverse cuisine and luxury resorts.

Experts and travel blogs often highlight Anguilla as a remote, exclusive escape free of shopping malls, cruise ships and high-rises where travelers can soak up crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches and fresh seafood feasts.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the island "is noted for its easy-going atmosphere and magnificent beaches and waters."

Erin Schroeder, an Atlanta-based travel adviser and founder of Major Traveler, told Fox News Digital she agrees that Anguilla stands out as one of the best destinations in the Caribbean.

"The island of Anguilla being named the safest country in the Caribbean is an incredible win," Schroeder told Fox News Digital. "Safety in the Caribbean is a top-three deciding factor when travelers are weighing various islands."

In addition to safety, travelers also seek destinations that offer easy transportation and walkability — both of which Anguilla has, she added.

"I personally love the ability to walk along the beach at night to local restaurants, or exercise on the island’s flat roads, knowing that it’s safe to do so," Schroeder said.

She noted that Anguilla’s exclusive, off-the-beaten-path appeal also makes it a little harder to reach, with only one direct flight option from the United States. "There’s a high price of entry, as travelers have to fly to St. Maarten and take a boat, which costs about $115 per person each way for a shared ferry," she said.

Rose offered additional travel tips — take a "layered" approach to safety by reviewing local advisories, checking with hosts or advisers for up-to-date information, and practicing common-sense precautions such as limiting displays of wealth and using registered transportation.

"Safety is dynamic, not static," he said. "The best travelers prepare by gathering accurate information before they go, monitoring while they’re there and staying ready to respond if something changes. That’s how you travel smart, not scared."