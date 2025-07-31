Americans in vacation hot spot may see more military than margaritas this summer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tourists visiting Cancún and Mexico’s Riviera Maya this summer are being greeted not just with ocean breezes and poolside cocktails, but by heavily armed patrols.

In response to escalating cartel violence and crimes against travelers, the Mexican government has deployed more than 7,000 troops and security personnel to safeguard the country’s most popular vacation zones. Since 2021, Mexico has turned to deploying troops and local enforcement to patrol the beaches and tourist hot spots.

Former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Senior Special Agent Michael Brown, currently the global director of counter-narcotics technology at Rigaku Analytical Devices, told Fox News Digital that the sight of military rifles may do more to remind travelers of the danger than reassure them of their safety.

"The fluidity of Mexican organized crime, gang activity, is constantly moving from one side of the country to the next," he said. "Unfortunately, these high-end tourist areas represent an easy opportunity for organized crime to come, steal, assault, and rob."

Military muscle on patrol

This summer, the Mexican government has launched an aggressive security campaign across popular tourist destinations in the state of Quintana Roo — home to Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and Cozumel.

Dubbed "Operation Summer Vacation 2025," the initiative was formally announced on July 18 and involves the deployment of more than 7,000 security personnel, including members of the National Guard, Navy, Army, and state and local police. While Operation Summer Vacation 2025 is the largest coordinated seasonal deployment to date, it follows a multi-year pattern of heightened military involvement in Mexico’s most lucrative tourist zones.

The goal is to safeguard the expected 2 million tourists throughout the summer and early fall months with a coordinated presence of land, air, and sea patrols.

"We will not tolerate abuses, illegal fees, or practices that harm individuals. To our tourism service providers, I reiterate: you are the best ambassadors of our state. Your conduct, your ethics, and your commitment will make the difference," Gov. Mara Lezama Espinosa of Quintana Roo said in a news conference, according to Spanish-speaking regional media outlets.

Brown views the militarization as a red flag rather than a reassurance.

"You're sitting on a beach looking at soldiers. I'm worried about something happening. That really works against the concept of a vacation," he said. "If I'm sitting on a beach looking at the armed military, is that really going to make me relax?"

Concerns about traveling to Mexico as an American are not overstated as cases of rampant crime against tourists have prompted the U.S. State Department to issue warnings.

The agency issued a Level 2 travel advisory to Quintana Roo, meaning travelers should "exercise increased caution" due to elevated risks connected to property crimes, scams, and occasional violent incidents - even in tourist areas.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico encourages U.S. citizens to remain vigilant at all times, especially in the downtown zones of Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum after dusk, and to stick to well-lit, populated areas to reduce vulnerability. Travel alerts also remind visitors of incidents where cartel-related violence and rival gang disconnects, though not necessarily targeted at tourists, have injured innocent bystanders.

"If you're going to go to places which represent a certain level of danger, you have to have a plan in place to mitigate that threat, because once it happens, you're not going to see it happen," Brown said.

Smart travel

While military patrols may offer some comfort, Brown stressed that personal vigilance is still the most effective safety tool for American tourists, especially women traveling alone or in small groups.

Brown recommends tourists carry personal GPS trackers, ideally concealed in a handbag, bracelet, or necklace, and set designated check-in times with family members back home.

He also urges travelers to only use transportation arranged by the hotel when staying at resorts and pre-verify the driver's identification and license plate.

When it comes to nightlife, the former DEA special agent suggests never accepting drinks from strangers, only consuming beverages opened in front of you, and never leaving the resort alone, especially at night.

For cruise-goers or those venturing into local towns, he advises leaving all jewelry, designer items, and large amounts of cash onboard to avoid being targeted.

"Have a plan," he said. "Your awareness has to increase significantly the moment you step off that plane."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment.