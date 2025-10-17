Urgent advisory for exotic destination warns of 'criminal gangs' and 'violent crime'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. State Department has issued an increased travel advisory pertaining to Madagascar, due to "crime and unrest."

The level 3 advisory was updated on Sept. 27. It cited protests occurring throughout the country that can "turn violent without warning."

Travelers are also warned about protesters engaging in rioting, looting, vandalism and destruction of property.

NEW ADVISORY SAYS 'TERRORIST GROUPS MAY ATTACK' IN POPULAR SUNNY DESTINATION

"U.S. citizens should stay in place and avoid areas with protests or demonstrations," the advisory says.

"Sporadic protests may develop quickly, especially after dark."

The advisory indicates that violent crime is on the rise in Madagascar and can occur after dark.

"The Dahalo, criminal gangs known for stealing cattle, are clashing more with security forces," the advisory says.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"This is happening mainly in areas south and west of the capital."

At least 32 people were killed in an area north of the capital of Antananarivo when the Dahalo set homes on fire in 2022, Reuters reported at the time.

State Department officials warn of armed robbery and assault that "can happen in remote areas," as well as on major national roads.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Madagascar is a popular destination for travelers who love exploration and visiting the rainforests, canyons and caves.

The island is home to over 110 species of lemurs, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A military coup unfolded in Madagascar when the country's parliament voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina, who recently fled the nation, as Fox News Digital reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The State Department has four travel advisory levels to help travelers assess safety risks before visiting other countries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The advisory levels are: Level 1 – Exercise Normal Precautions; Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution; Level 3 – Reconsider Travel; and Level 4 – Do Not Travel.