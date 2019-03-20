Royal Caribbean passenger suing for $10 million after breaking pelvis during 20-foot trampoline fall

One Royal Caribbean passenger is suing the cruise line for $10 million after he broke his pelvis in a 20-foot fall from the Sky Pad bungee trampoline aboard the Mariner of the Seas ship. The Washington man has reportedly suffered permanent injuries and a disability as a result of the incident.

On March 12, Casey Holladay filed suit against the Miami-based Royal Caribbean for negligence in relation to the incident, which occurred during a cruise on Feb. 9, Business Insider reports. According to NBC 6, the 25-year-old man had looked forward the "awesome experience" of trying the Sky Pad attraction during the cruise, which he took with his girlfriend.

Billed as an "out-of-this-world bungee trampoline experience," Sky Pad adventurers strap into a harness that features bungee cords on each side to jump and bounce, according to its official web page. Soon after Holladay strapped into the attraction and soared upwards, his harness unexpectedly “snapped 20 feet above the ground,” plummeting him to hit the hard surface of the ground next to the trampoline, as per Insider.

"I just felt the momentum release from my body that I wasn’t being held by anything anymore. When I hit all I really remember is the hit and the noise and the fear,” Holladay told NBC of the accident. "It's kind of one of those cliché moments when your life changes in the blink of an eye.”

The cruise line shortened the trip to bring Holladay back to Miami and the man spent nine days in the hospital, undergoing multiple surgeries for his broken pelvis and receiving treatment dislocated shoulder. The man is now relegated to using a walker and wheelchair for the time being, according to the outlet.

Holladay is said to have suffered "a disability and permanent injuries" as consequence of the event, Insider reports.

The victim has enlisted maritime attorney Brett Rivkind in his case against the cruise line.

"He suffered very severe debilitating injuries," the lawyer told NBC 6. "This is a life changing accident that never ever, ever should have happened."

"These are activities that were designed to be operated on land by experienced amusement park operators,” Rivkind continued. “[The Royal Caribbean staffers] really do not have the experience to do a proper analysis of the safety risks of putting these types of activities on a cruise ship.”

Moving forward, Holladay is in physical therapy and seeing a psychologist for depression in relation to the accident, as per the The Sun-Sentinel.

Though reps for the cruise line did not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment on the story, a rep told the Herald that the company could not comment on pending litigation.

“We operate all our ships safely, professionally and responsibly,” spokesman Owen Torres told the outlet.