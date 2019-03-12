Norwegian Cruise Line to pay $2 million to passenger who suffered heart attack

Norwegian Cruise Line has been ordered to pay $2 million in a medical negligence lawsuit to a passenger who suffered a heart attack at sea in November 2016. Lawyers for the passenger say the man received “substandard care” from the cruise ship’s medical personnel, which ultimately caused “permanent, preventable” damage to his heart.

On March 1, a federal jury ruled that the Miami-headquartered cruise line owed Andrew Ow Buland $2.084 million in damages in relation to the incident, the Miami Herald reports.

CRUISE PASSENGERS PRAISE SHIP'S CREW, COAST GUARD FOR RESCUING PLANE-CRASH VICTIMS

According to the suit, the Norwegian Pearl had just left Ochos Rios, Jamaica, and was 30 miles from the shore when Ow Buland suffered the heart attack, Law.com reports. When he reached the infirmary, the doctor there did not administer thrombolytic therapy, which could have helped dissolve the blood clots caused by his ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction.

Despite the serious situation, legal reps for Ow Buland say that the man “was assured by ship’s medical personnel that the heart attack was very minor and that Mr. Ow Buland would be OK to remain on the vessel until it docked in Miami,” as per the Herald.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

After the ocean liner finally docked two days later, on Nov. 17, 2016, Ow Buland was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach and in cardiogenic shock upon arrival. The man’s extensive treatment included the implantation of four stents, spending five days on a balloon pump and life support, as well as a return trip for a defibrillator installation in his chest, according to the outlet.

Now, Ow Buland’s lawyer Gary Friedman said that his client’s “substandard care” caused “permanent and preventable heart damage,” as per Law.com.

Ultimately, the jury awarded Ow Buland the $2 million sum for pain and suffering, future medical expenses and loss of services.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When contacted for comment, reps for the cruise line told Fox News that they do not comment on litigation.

In similar headlines, Royal Caribbean Cruises was recently ordered to pay $3.38 million to the family of a passenger who died from a heart attack during a 2016 cruise, the Miami Herald reports.