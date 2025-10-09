Once-in-a-century treasures dating back 4,500 years unearthed in legendary city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turkish officials recently unveiled a gleaming gold brooch and a rare jade stone in Troy – a remarkable breakthrough that sheds light on the city's pre-Greek past.

The artifacts were found by archaeologists excavating the Troy archaeological site, located in northwestern Turkey.

Troy was once considered a mythical city, and its remains were first unearthed by Heinrich Schliemann in 1870. The settlement is most famous for being depicted in Homer's epic poems "The Iliad" and "The Odyssey."

The Turkish Directorate of Communications announced the new finds in a Sept. 30 release, citing Anadolu Agency.

The artifacts were found in the Troy II settlement layer, which dates back to 2,500 B.C. — some 4,500 years ago.

Turkish officials say the discovery also sheds light on "the long-standing debate regarding the beginning of the Troy II period," which is usually cited as being between 2550 and 2500 B.C.

In an X post, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Turkish minister of culture and tourism, lauded the discovery of the brooch.

"This brooch, the best-preserved of only three known examples in the world, is among the most significant finds of the last 100 years," wrote Ersoy.

He said that jade stones, like the one recently found, were seen as luxury items in antiquity.

The gem was not native to Anatolia, suggesting it arrived through long-distance trade.

All artifacts are planned to be shown at the Troy Museum in Çanakkale, Turkey.

Troy was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1998.

UNESCO's website says Troy is considered one of the most famous archaeological sites in the world.

"Its extensive remains are the most significant and substantial evidence of the first contact between the civilizations of Anatolia and the burgeoning Mediterranean world," UNESCO says.