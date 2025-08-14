Expand / Collapse search
Ancient civilization's gold coins, luxury artifacts unearthed during 'unprecedented' dig

Discovery includes over 22,000 bags of artifacts from ancient Celtic trade center

Hidden Roman villa complex emerges unexpectedly in picturesque English countryside after hobbyist's lucky find Video

Hidden Roman villa complex emerges unexpectedly in picturesque English countryside after hobbyist's lucky find

An amateur metal detectorist's discovery of Roman cavalry swords led archaeologists to uncover a 2,000-year-old settlement in Gloucestershire, including a villa and building remains. (Source: Cotswold Archaeology; Historic England)

Archaeologists unearthed a massive trove of gold coins in the Czech Republic, minted by a long-lost civilization — with the site described by officials as "exceptional."

The discovery was announced by the Museum of Eastern Bohemia in Hradec Králové. The Celtic settlement was found along the route of a future highway, the July release said.

The site dates back to the La Tène period, with archaeologists finding that the settlement peaked in roughly the second century B.C.

It served as a "supra-regional trade and production center" that linked Central Europe to far-flung corners of the ancient world.

The La Tène period marked the height of Celtic power in Europe, shortly before Roman expansion into the region.

Split image of aerial of excavation site, archaeologists digging in soil

Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have uncovered thousands of artifacts from an ancient Celtic settlement. (Museum of Eastern Bohemia in Hradec Králové)

Gold and silver coins were discovered at the site, along with amber and "proof of luxury pottery production."

Excavators also found numerous metal objects, along with ceramic vessel fragments and remnants of dwellings, production facilities and one or two "likely" sanctuaries.

"It represents one of the largest assemblages of artifacts ever discovered in the Czech Republic."

Researchers took everything they found.

They walked away with over 22,000 bags of artifacts, one of the largest archaeological hauls in the country's history.

The site, according to officials, represents one of the largest assemblages of artifacts ever discovered in the Czech Republic," the museum said in a statement translated from Czech to English. 

It emphasized the site was "entirely exceptional."

Split images of tiny coins found during excavation

The site yielded gold and silver coins dating back more than 2,000 years. (Museum of Eastern Bohemia in Hradec Králové)

"These include everyday objects as well as extraordinarily rich collections of jewelry."

The museum added that the site is "unprecedented" in the Czech Republic, in both scale and character.

Archaeologists said they were stunned by how many artifacts were packed into the soil.

The top layer of soil even held more artifacts than the preserved structures below.

Split images of hands holding treasures from dig

Jewelry and everyday items were found alongside evidence of specialized production. (Museum of Eastern Bohemia in Hradec Králové)

"According to archaeologists, the site’s importance is comparable to the most significant central agglomerations known from the Middle Danube region and southern Germany," the statement read.

"Remarkably, the settlement was unfortified."

This isn't the first time the Czech Republic has been the setting of exciting recent archaeological finds.

Image of structure found during archaeological excavation

Remains of dwellings and possible sanctuaries were also found during the excavation. (Museum of Eastern Bohemia in Hradec Králové)

Earlier this spring, the Museum of Eastern Bohemia announced that a hiker came across a mysterious gold-filled treasure trove in an overgrown field.

Last year, a woman stumbled upon 2,150 medieval silver coins while walking in the Central Bohemian Region.

