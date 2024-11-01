New hotels for family-friendly travel in America, from Florida to Tennessee and more

There’s so much America out there to explore.

From the Catskill Mountains to beachy retreats in Myrtle Beach to lake life on Mackinac Island, recent months have witnessed a new roster of family-friendly hotels hitting the market.

Below, check out 10 hotels and resorts to take your kids to for indoor water park splashes, zip lining jaunts, arcade game showdowns and much more.

ABANDONED LUXURY HOTEL IN FLORIDA WILL REOPEN AFTER 17 YEARS

Conrad Orlando in Orlando, Florida

The Conrad Orlando, a Hilton hotel, was unveiled in January 2024 complete with an impressive kids' club with supervised activities, including the option to enroll your little ones in a special "kids night out" event where they’ll learn all about the magic of the solar system and what it’s like to be an astronaut.

Or skip the kids' club, and enjoy time with the crew by the property’s lagoon pool and water slides. The hotel is located a little over a mile from Disney World.

US SPOTS WHERE YOU CAN MINE FOR DIAMONDS AND GEMSTONES

Prices start from $450 per night.

Cloudland at McLemore Resort Lookout Mountain, Curio Collection by Hilton, Rising Fawn, Georgia

Opened in February 2024, Cloudland at McLemore Resort Lookout Mountain sits atop its namesake mountain just 30 minutes from Chattanooga and around two hours from Atlanta, Birmingham and Nashville.

Kids can easily spend a few hours splashing at the cliffside infinity pool outside (grown-ups, don’t miss the pool’s Sky Bar), but you might want them to lace up their sneakers or hiking boots to experience the nearby trails and cinematic views of Lookout Mountain.

BEWARE THESE 5 TRAVEL SCAMS, FROM FRIENDLY 'FLIRTS' TO DIGITAL GOLD DIGGERS

In addition, consider checking out Creature Connections at Cloudland Lounge, a bi-weekly showcase where kids can meet Winnie the Owl and other birds, reptiles and mammals.

Prices start at $335 per night.

The Ellie Beach Resort Myrtle Beach, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

This dual-branded hotel — welcoming guests since June 2024 — is a stone’s throw away from the Atlantic, has six swimming pools (and several water slides), and a heck of a lazy river for kids and kids at heart.

At the 238-room The Ellie Beach Resort Myrtle Beach, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and DoubleTree Resort by Hilton, be sure to also carve out some time for the bocce ball court and scope out Springmaid Pier, about a two-minute walk away, for a fishing excursion.

FROM FLORIDA TO WASHINGTON, BRAND NEW HOTELS IN AMERICA TO CHECK OUT IN 2024

Prices start at $174 per night.

Pendry Natirar in Peapack, New Jersey

Do you and your family love hiking, biking and horseback riding?

If so, take a look at Pendry Natirar, which opened in October 2024, and has the "Paintbox" children’s club at your disposal to provide all-day activities for youngsters ages 5 through 12.

ATLANTIC CITY, A US CASINO MECCA, COULD BE THE WINNING BET FOR TRAVEL THIS FALL

There are scavenger hunts, safe archery, painting sessions, and visiting sheep and chickens at the farm – to name but a few of the adventures in store for your kids.

Plus, there’s a pool, a tennis court and a cooking school to round out the mix of offerings at this 500-acre estate about an hour outside of New York City.

Prices start at $600 per night.

The Inn at Stonecliffe on Mackinac Island, Michigan

Mackinac Island offers abundant fudge shops, beaches galore and educational experiences for kids at Fort Mackinac.

Now, The Inn at Stonecliffe, which debuted its extensive reimagining in June 2024, takes things up a notch with a family-friendly pool (there’s an adults-only pool, too), a lawn with s’mores fire pits, lawn games and regular summer movie nights, and activities like watercolor painting a kid’s craft corner and pizza-making.

AT THIS 'DIRTY DANCING' NOSTALGIC FESTIVAL, FANS CAN HAVE 'THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE'

Prices start at $383 per night.

Okana in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

For families who are fans of water parks, add the Okana Resort & Indoor Waterpark in OKC to your radar, scheduled to open in Spring 2025.

The $400 million property runs the gamut from a 100,000 sq. ft. indoor water park featuring 15 water slides to a 4.5-acre outdoor adventure lagoon featuring an obstacle course, "fly" pool, where guests can zip, jump and slide into the water, luxury cabanas and lounge chairs along a sandy beachfront.

Once everyone has dried off, kids will go wild for interactive arcade games, arts and crafts and prizes in the family entertainment center.

EMERGING TRAVEL TRENDS FOR 2025: THE YEAR OF A 'RENEWED SENSE OF ADVENTURE'

On-site, you’ll find 12 food and beverage venues, and families can choose from a variety of suite options when it’s time to hit the hay.

Prices start at $149 per night.

Outbound Stowe in Stowe, Vermont

New as of July 2024, Outbound Stowe is a stay near the slopes at nearby Stowe Mountain Resort in the winter.

In the summer, the hotel offers a large outdoor pool, zip-lining packages with Arbortrek Canopy Adventures in Smugglers’ Notch, boat rentals at Lake Elmore and more.

When you're hungry, head to the hotel’s Eastside Bar + Bites which offers kids' pleasers like bottomless popcorn and chicken wings, often chased by live musical performances.

HERE'S WHAT 'AMERICA'S MOST HAUNTED HOTEL' WILL COST YOU FOR A STAY

After a long day, unwind in your room, loft or stand-alone cabin in the mountains.

Prices start at $209 per night.

Firefall Ranch in Groveland, California

A few minutes’ drive from Yosemite’s northwest entrance, at Firefall Ranch, you and family will check into one of 55 cottages or villas with plenty of privacy – thanks to some 300 acres of meadowland and forested rolling hills.

When you’re not in the National Park, hang by the pool, go to the restaurant, tavern, general store or volleyball court.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

There’s also a wine room for grownups to say "cheers," and for thrill seekers, set up a guided tour of Yosemite to explore the region by foot, snowshoe, Jeep or on a whitewater raft.

Prices start at $471 per night.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

If you’re hoping this is the year you and your loved ones make it to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, check out this stay: Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort, which opened on the edge of America’s most visited National Park in March 2024.

Here, you’ll be able to take advantage of H2O recreation, whether you’re poolside, zooming down a water slide or chilling on the lazy river.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It's also worth mentioning that complimentary made-to-order breakfasts are always included with all Embassy Suites stays.

Prices start at $224 per night.

The Henson in Hensonville, New York

If you’re traveling with infants and looking for a mountain escape to New York’s Catskill Mountains, consider setting your sights on The Henson.

Opened in May 2024, the property caters to new parents who are bringing tots – with amenities on offer such as cribs, baby monitors and bottle warmers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hotel officials ensure the baby monitors work throughout the property so that mom and dad can soak up sunset vistas from the rooftop deck overlooking Windham Mountain and Black Dome Valley.

You could also laze on the verdant lawns, head to the wellness room with an infrared sauna or nosh at Matilda Restaurant with peace of mind.

Prices start at $309 per night.