At this 'Dirty Dancing' nostalgic festival, fans can have 'the time of your life'

Put on your "beige iridescent lipstick" and get ready for a "Dirty Dancing" festival like no other.

The event, which takes place on Aug. 16 and 17, should offer enough opportunity to learn fun lifts and turns at the Pembroke, Virginia, resort where the popular movie "Dirty Dancing" was filmed.

The real name of the resort is Mountain Lake Lodge — but for a generation of film fans, it'll always be "Kellerman's."

HELEN KELLER'S BIRTHPLACE, IVY GREEN, IS KEY TRAVEL DESTINATION FOR FANS OF 'THE MIRACLE WORKER'

Tickets cost $75. The travel experience offers fans a way to "step back in time without being an overnight guest at the resort," Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge, told Fox News Digital.

"Before there were 'Swifties,' there was the 'Dirty Dancing' super fan," she also said.

"The demand for immersive ‘Dirty Dancing’ experiences is bigger than ever," she said.

"It is incredibly nostalgic for fans to be able to experience not just a movie set, but a real place, complete with Baby’s Cabin, the infamous gazebo and many more filming locations."

Stone added, "And, yes, we have watermelons, lots of watermelons for fans to carry."

2 OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GARDENS IN THE WORLD ARE IN THE US, THE OTHERS ARE SCATTERED ACROSS THE GLOBE

Watermelon racing is on the festival itinerary, but Stone pointed out that the live music, dancing lessons and dance competition are some of the true highlights.

Image 1 of 5 next

Image 2 of 5 prev next

Image 3 of 5 prev next

Image 4 of 5 prev next

Image 5 of 5 prev

The fictional Kellerman's resort was supposedly located in the Catskill Mountains of New York.

The real-life Mountain Lake Lodge that provided much of the movie's backdrop is located in the Appalachian Mountains of southwest Virginia.

The resort underwent an extensive renovation that was completed in 2017.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Dirty Dancing," starring Patrick Swayze (Johnny Castle) and Jennifer Grey (Frances "Baby" Houseman), hit the big screen in 1987.

The movie grossed more than $214 million worldwide, according to IMDB.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

If you can't make the festival, the resort has several "Dirty Dancing" themed weekends each year.

The weekends, according to Stone, sell out one year in advance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Looking ahead a year for those who want to plan well in advance, the 2025 dates are Feb. 14-16, April 25-27, June 27-29, July 25-27, Aug. 22-24 and Oct. 24-26.