Going places in 2024?

Get a sneak peek at some of the hottest recent debuts and upcoming openings of hotels and resorts from sea to shining sea.

There are new properties in city hubs (Las Vegas, Orlando and Denver) and rural jewels (including Neversink, New York, and Maggie Valley, North Carolina) — ensuring there’s something for every kind of traveler who wants to explore new horizons in the New Year.

Dive right into these options and learn more about them here.

Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada

New in December 2023, Durango Casino & Resort ups the ante in Sin City with a pool and event lawn, a swanky sports- and race-betting complex, an 83,000-square-foot casino and a slew of restaurants — including the "Eat Your Heart Out" food hall with outposts for everything from Los Angeles’ Irv’s Burgers to New York City’s Prince Street Pizza.

When you’re ready to call it a night, enjoy a sense of zen thanks to the warm colors throughout the property and the ethereal desert landscapes.

Bonus: 40 electric vehicle-charging stations are on offer.

Learn more at DurangoResort.com.

Conrad Orlando in Orlando, Florida

Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2024, this hotel will offer 433 rooms, including 61 suites of various sizes.

The hotel is part of Evermore Orlando Resort, about three miles away from Walt Disney World (a shuttle service will take you there). So you can spend your time lazing at the 20-acre tropical-inspired private beach and eight-acre lagoon, swimming in the outdoor pool or teeing off at either of the two Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole golf courses.

Need a massage after a long day at the theme park? Try the Conrad Spa with a private water garden.

Feeling fully rejuvenated, you might then grab a table at Ceiba, opening later this month, for elevated Mexican cuisine — or head to the vintage tiki lounge at the Papaya Club for a waterside tipple.

InterContinental Bellevue at The Avenue in Bellevue, Washington

This hotel is slated to welcome guests starting in the first quarter of 2024.

Get ready for some R&R at the full-service spa or feast at a new restaurant brand in partnership with "Iron Chef" Masaharu Morimoto and fan-favorite Wafu-Italian eatery pastaRAMEN by James Beard-nominated Chef Robbie Felice.

Or, grab Catalan tapas at Telefèric Barcelona or savor a taste of Paris at CE LA VI Bellevue. This 208-room newcomer from IHG Hotels & Resorts occupies nine floors of a 26-story tower that comprises a mixed-use complex.

Learn more at IHG.com.

EVEN Bozeman in Bozeman, Montana

Debuting in June 2024, EVEN Hotel Bozeman International Airport is a 120-guest room property that puts you within a short drive to nearby attractions.

Those attractions include Yellowstone National Park, the Bridger Bowl ski area and Big Sky Resort (in the summer, swap skiing or snowboarding in Big Sky for epic hikes, wandering around the weekly farmer’s market and mountain biking).

When you’re not exploring the great outdoors, take advantage of EVEN Bozeman’s indoor pool, fitness center and healthy food options at Cork & Kale restaurant.

FYI: This property is also from IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Learn more at IHG.com.

Cataloochee Ranch in Maggie Valley, North Carolina

On March 14, 2024, the Cataloochee Ranch is scheduled to open in Haywood County.

Founded nearly 100 years ago, the ranch is not technically a new building.

But it will now boast redesigned interior spaces, wraparound terraces and a restaurant with Appalachian fare melded with French culinary techniques.

Learn more at CataloocheeRanch.com.

Hemlock Neversink in Neversink, New York

This addition to Foster Supply Hospitality’s growing portfolio in New York’s Catskill Mountains is flying under the radar — but not for long.

Located on a campus of some 230 acres in Sullivan County, this getaway will allow you to get lost — but not too lost; follow the trail markers! — on sylvan trails.

You can bliss out with yoga nidra classes in a sanctuary-like setting with windows overlooking the storybook peaks, or indulge in some TLC at the spa with the Catskill Clay Wrap or Riverstone Harmony Massage.

To round out your day, there are tennis courts, a gorgeous indoor pool and an activities center with workshops from candle-making to terrarium-building.

Breakfasts and lunches are included with your stay at Hemlock Neversink’s plant-centric restaurant. Dinner there is said to delight guests with outside-the-box vegan chilis, chocolate mousses and more, all washed down with orange wine or a local Catskill brew.

Learn more at HemlockNeversink.com.

The Rounds at Scribner's in Hunter, New York

In January 2024, the former motor lodge and 1960s-era Borscht Belt stronghold Scribner’s Catskills Lodge will expand its offerings with the opening of The Rounds at Scribner’s, a collection of 11 private lodges just north of the main property.

These eye-catching 12-sided structures are appointed with a handsome smattering of contemporary and vintage furniture pieces, private outdoor cedar soaking tubs and showers, and a central oculus for stargazing.

There’s also a communal building with a wood-burning fireplace just begging for you to sit beside it and read a cozy mystery novel.

Learn more at ScribnersLodge.com.

Manasota Key Resort in Manasota Key, Florida

Welcoming guests to its serene embrace since December 2023, this newly re-imagined property is arguably worth highlighting.

The five-acre, 83-key retreat is tucked between the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay's mangrove forests.

You hardly have to leave the property during your stay, courtesy of two swimming pools, mini putting green, outdoor kitchen with grills, private dock, pickleball courts, fire pit and onsite market.

Plus, you can take to the water for fishing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. Watersport rentals, as well as bike rentals, are available on site.

For grub, the hotel is opening an on-site food truck this month; an on-site market is also on the grounds, and you can get to nearby restaurants via golf cart or by foot.

Before you leave this waterfront sanctuary, don’t forget to tally up how many types of wildlife you’ve seen; local species include oysters, manatees, snowy egrets and more.

Learn more at ManasotaKeyResort.com.

Urban Cowboy Denver in Denver, Colorado

Gearing up for an opening date in early 2024, the hotel offers a lot to love in Denver’s capital city.

In the downtown’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is Urban Cowboy, a 16-room boutique hotel housed in the historic George Schleier Mansion. The hotel is dripping with design-forward choices, from freestanding clawfoot tubs and custom wallpapers to antiques scouted from across the globe.

The mansion’s original staircase also has carvings of gargoyles.

When stomachs growl, head to the main estate’s two-story carriage house to dine at Public House. It features wood-fired pizza and small plates from Brooklyn-based Roberta’s Pizza and a curated wine collection.

And don't forget, the Rocky Mountains are at your doorstep if you want to get outside and breathe that fresh mountain air, too.

Learn more at UrbanCowboy.com.

Fidelity Hotel in Cleveland, Ohio

Last but not least, Fidelity Hotel is on the docket for the final quarter of 2024, from Austin-based independent hotel management company New Waterloo.

Situated in a historic building, this hotel offers guests 97 rooms and suites. Visitors can check out the speakeasy bar, restaurant or private dining room.

Plus, Cleveland has no shortage of stellar things to experience, from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to waterfalls at nearby Cuyahoga Falls National Park.

Learn more at NewWaterloo.com.