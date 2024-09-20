Abandoned luxury hotel in Florida will reopen after 17 years

A highly anticipated luxury hotel is finally reopening in the heart of Palm Beach, Florida, after closing in 2007.

L+R Iconic Luxury Hotels purchased the property, which is situated in a prime location just steps from the coastline, in 2019. The company worked to get the property back to its original glory for three years.

The Palm House opens in November.

General Manager Chris Jaycock told Fox News Digital via email the building, constructed in 1961, was always targeted to become a luxury hotel, but plans failed to materialize several times.

"The L+R team took it from being an abandoned building and worked with all stakeholders to bring the desire to reality, and it has now been completely transformed, creating a new chapter for this incredible Palm Beach landmark," said Jaycock.

The property was purchased to give guests the feel of a classic restored home to create a place of "relaxed exclusivity and discretion."

To maintain the building’s timeless character, key architectural features such as the signature coral facade, carved cypress arbors and limestone arches have been preserved.

"The new design artfully integrates these historic elements while reimagining the iconic pink and green hues of vintage Palm Beach to create a hotel that is fresh, bright, bold and inviting," said Jaycock.

Palm Beach has long been known as a playground for millionaires and billionaires.

In March, a waterfront home owned by interior designer Victoria Hagan and businessman Michael Berman sold for $60 million in Palm Beach, Fox News Digital reported.

From January to June, the area welcomed 5.19 million visitors, an all-time high compared to the same period from previous years, according to Discover The Palm Beaches, a travel planning resource located in West Palm Beach.

Francisco Macedo, senior vice president of Iconic Luxury Hotels, told Fox News Digital via email that Florida was a natural choice for the British-based company's expansion.

"Renowned for its prestigious reputation and affluent visitors, Palm Beach allows us to introduce this ethos to the U.S. market. With strong demand for Florida during the winter months, Palm Beach is the ideal location," said Macedo.

Macedo said that, in 2022, over 1 million visitors from the U.K. traveled to Florida, making the U.K. the second-largest source of international visitors to the state.

Double-occupancy room rates at The Palm House will start at $1,289 during the "peak season" and drop to $499 in the off season.