US spots where you can mine for diamonds and gemstones

Travelers have the opportunity to search for their own diamonds in the rough in some U.S. states.

In July, Will and Marshall Barnet stopped at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park during a road trip to try their hand at mining.

During their sift, the father-son duo saw something glittering and pulled out a 2-carat diamond, FOX 10 reported.

"Wet sifting is one of the most effective methods to search for diamonds," said Park Interpreter Ashlyn Keys in a press release.

"The search area has two wash pavilions, with water troughs and tables, for visitors to wet sift. Using screens to separate dirt from the gravel allows you to go through more material in less time, giving a better chance of finding a diamond," Keys said,

It is estimated that the mining industry in the U.S. is worth an estimated $83.2 billion in 2020, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Interior.

Below, see a list of places you can visit to try your luck at finding gems.

Arkansas

Crater of Diamonds State Park:

Located in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, the park gives visitors a chance to search a 37-acre field for treasures. More than 35,000 diamonds have been found by park visitors, according to the park’s site. The park’s visitor center gives guests the opportunity to view uncut diamonds and learn about geology. The fee to search for diamonds for adults is $15 and children is $7.

Ron Coleman Mining:

Role Coleman in Jessieville, Arkansas, offers not just crystal mining opportunities, but a zipline experience for visitors to view crystal formations below them. The center does not rent tools, but visitors can bring their own or purchase in the gift shop. Role Coleman Mining is located just 5 minutes from Hot Springs National Park. The fee to search for crystals for adults is $25. For seniors the price is set at $20, and for children ages 7-15, it's $5.

Nevada

Royal Peacock Opal Mines:

This spot in Denio offers travelers the chance to mine or their own opals. For those who are new to digging, staff located on-site can show guests the basics. The mining facility suggests bringing your own tools as they have limited tools at the site. Fees range between $75 and $190 depending on the type of dig.

Also located in Denio, Bonanza Opal Mine Denio gives visitors the chance to search for opals. The mine is located about 5,300 feet in elevation in the northern Nevada desert. Guests may see wildlife during their experience.

"Check out the hollowed out areas of the cave walls at ground level for signs of early inhabitants or for pack rat middens," says the mine’s site. Full day and half days mines are offered starting at $50.

New York

Herkimer Diamond Mines:

In Herkimer, New York, you'll find a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction that gives guests the opportunity to shift for quartz crystals. The stones are close to 500 million years old, according to the mine’s site. The site also offers to turn the newly discovered finds into jewelry on site. Prices vary with three-day passes starting at $45 for adults and $39 for children.

