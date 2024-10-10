Emerging travel trends for 2025: The year of a 'renewed sense of adventure'

As vacationers book trips for 2025, a new report is revealing emerging trends in the travel space.

Hilton has released its annual trends report showing a shift from 2024’s "Year of the Great Recharge" with travelers looking for more adventurous endeavors.

A Hilton spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email that 2025 is set to be the "The Year of the Travel Maximizer."

STRANDED TRAVELER GIFTED FLIGHT UPGRADE AFTER CHANCE ENCOUNTER WITH AIRLINE CEO

"After the last few years of pandemic travel followed by the great recharge, there is a renewed sense of adventure. Travelers are now looking to pair their desire to relax with high-impact adventures and experiences to get the most out of their time and financial investment," said the spokesperson of the global hospitality company.

Data that was collected by Hilton involved 13,000 travelers across 13 countries. Feedback was also received from more than 4,100 Hilton team members and dozens of travel experts.

US SPOTS WHERE YOU CAN MINE FOR DIAMONDS AND GEMSTONES

For "Go Getaways," the report found that seven in 10 global travelers opted for being active on trips while one in four travelers seek unique experiences and 20% are looking for outdoor-oriented activities in 2025.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews/lifestyle .

"The 2024 traveler was all about resting and recharging, and while that spirit certainly hasn’t shifted drastically, the 2025 traveler is looking to really maximize their time on the road," said the Hilton spokesperson.

Another theme found is families taking multi-generational trips, with 37% of vacationers going on trips with their parents, and two in five inviting extended family members.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The multi-generational trip planner, often the matriarch of the family, is increasingly looking for unique, once-in-a-lifetime adventure destinations or experiences to create an enticing option for everyone," said the report.

The report also revealed that "50% of global travelers book restaurant reservations before booking their flights, which really emphasizes how much travelers are [prioritizing] food and beverage experiences."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hilton also coined a new emerging travel group, "frollegues" which is when friends who are colleagues book trips together.