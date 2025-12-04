Nation's 'most stressful' airport called out in study for poor check-in times, departure delays

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A record 3.1 million travelers were screened by the TSA on the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend.

Now, as Americans prepare to travel across the nation for the Christmas and holiday season, a new study is pinpointing the airport that ranks as "most stressful" of all.

The study, conducted by Australian travel insurance company iSelect, analyzed 50 major airports around the globe by looking at average departure delays, canceled flights, security checks, baggage claim issues and more.

Coming in first place: Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, which scored an 18.46 out of a possible 100 — making it the "most stressful," according to the study.

The airport is "a hot spot for travel stress, ranking with the worst check-in score [on] our list," the study says.

The study also noted that Newark Liberty had "the second-worst score for ease of getting to the airport [on] our list."

It was also reported to have an average departure delay time of 21.40 minutes. It scored as the third worst in baggage retrieval.

"The new system will meet an increasing number of travelers and deliver the airport experience they deserve."

In October, construction on a new AirTrain Newark system began — a new $3.5 billion system, the airport says on its website, to replace the existing AirTrain, "which opened in 1996 and has become outdated, over capacity and unable to accommodate Newark Liberty’s rapid growth."

The airport is in the midst of ongoing redevelopment, the site says in detail.

"Newark Airport is the front door to our region — and modernizing the AirTrain system is part of our commitment to reimagining a world-class airport that is worthy of our state," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) in a release.

"Building on the transformation of Terminal A, the new system will meet an increasing number of travelers and deliver the airport experience they deserve."

Fox News Digital reached out to the airport for comment.

In second place was Humberto Delgado Airport in Lisbon, Portugal, the study said.

The airport earned a score of 22.39 in the "most stressful" index.

Manchester Airport in the United Kingdom came in third place, with a score of 23.10.

Its baggage claim was ranked the lowest in the index at 69%. Security check wait times came in at 69%.

Coming in fourth and fifth, respectively, on the "most stressful" list: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City and Chicago O'Hare International.

Newark Airport was also called out in J.D. Power’s annual airport satisfaction survey, which ranked "mega" U.S. airports.

The survey looked at ease of travel, airport trust, terminal facilities, airport staff, food and retail options, plus the experience of arriving and departing at airports.

Newark came in last place, reflecting a year of ground delays and flight cancellations.

Fox News Digital reached out to iSelect for further comment on the study.

On its website, the company said its "comprehensive list" was created to "help travelers identify and prepare in advance for stress-free travel."