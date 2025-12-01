New TSA policy to charge passengers nearly $50 if they don't have acceptable ID

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will begin charging passengers $45 if they show up at airport checkpoints without an acceptable form of identification, such as a passport or Real ID.

The policy will be implemented starting Feb. 1, 2026, following a proposed rule published in the Federal Register that noted a previous amount of $18.

After careful review, it was determined that the expenses for the new technology and operational costs were higher than originally projected, leading to an increase in the final fee, according to senior TSA officials.

NEW TSA POLICY MAY CHARGE PASSENGERS WHO DO NOT HAVE ACCEPTABLE IDS AT CHECKPOINTS

Travelers who do not have an acceptable form of identification will be able to go online to the TSA website to complete identification steps and pay the $45 fee.

The passenger then receives an email confirmation to present to the TSA officer prior to the checkpoint.

The process is predicted to take between 10 and 15 minutes — but could take 30 minutes or longer.

The confirmation will be valid for 10 days from the day of travel, the TSA said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Senior TSA officials told Fox News Digital the fee is nonrefundable and is not guaranteed.

"Identity verification is essential to traveler safety, because it keeps terrorists, criminals and illegal aliens out of the skies and other domestic transportation systems such as rail," said Adam Stahl of the TSA.

If the TSA is unable to identify a passenger, that individual will not be able to fly, in order to keep the system safe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If a passenger is in the checkpoint line without an ID, that person will be removed from the queue to fill out the online verification process.

Ninety-four percent of travelers show up to the airport with an acceptable form of ID.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Senior officials say they are working with airlines to help promote the effort in the booking process.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The enforcement comes as Apple Wallet now stores digital passports for screening at 250-plus U.S. airports during domestic travel.