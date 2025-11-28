America's top airport snacks revealed — and a favorite dominates nationwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new map of America's favorite airport snacks reveals what travelers grab before rushing to the gate.

The state-by-state breakdown reveals regional loyalties, according to search data analyzed by eSIM provider Holafly and obtained by Delish — with Oreo taking the top spot nationwide.

From Sour Patch Kids in Maine to jerky across the South, Americans have different pre-flight pick-me-ups.

Even so, Oreo cookies, with more than 110,000 searches, remain the country's No. 1 airport snack, according to the data.

Here are the top 10 airport snacks and which states are craving them most.

1. Oreo

The well-known sandwich cookies received 113,380 nationwide searches and were most popular in Alabama, Wisconsin and Illinois.

The classic cookies, which debuted in 1912, have gone through many evolutions — from early lemon-filled versions to giant "Big Stuf" Oreos — and were made with lard until the 1990s.

That's when an overhaul made them kosher, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

2. Jack Link's Beef Jerky

The second most-searched airport snack was Jack Link's Beef Jerky sticks.

Available in peppered and teriyaki flavors, the protein-packed snack is an apparent favorite in Idaho, Wyoming, Texas, Louisiana, Iowa, Ohio, Tennessee, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The ranking indicates that the protein-snack category is continuing to surge, according to Holly LaVallie, senior vice president of marketing and research and development at Link Snacks, the maker of Jack Link's.

"Travelers don't need empty calories — they need real fuel," LaVallie told Fox News Digital.

"Packed with real meat protein to help keep your energy up and awesome flavor to tackle any craving, Jack Link's is your best bet when snacking on the go," she said.

"Best of all, [there are] no sugar crashes like you'd get from so many of the other airport snack options out there."

3. Cheetos Puffs

Third-most searched were the light and cheesy Cheetos Puffs.

They were the pre-flight pick of choice, according to searches, in Hawaii, California, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Fans of these might be recognized by their "Cheetle"-dusted fingertips, the signature orange dust left behind.

4. Cheetos Flamin' Hot Crunchy

Cheetos Puffs' crunchier and spicier cousin, Cheetos Flamin' Hot Crunchy, followed their airier counterpart.

The hot version was the most searched in Nevada, Nebraska, Missouri and Maine.

5. Twizzlers

In fifth place were Twizzlers, a licorice-type candy known for its chewy texture and twisted shape.

The candy, which was acquired by the Hershey Co. in 1977, is now the best-selling licorice brand in the U.S., according to multiple reports.

They were most popular in Montana, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas, Mississippi, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Delaware.

6. Sour Patch Kids

These soft, chewy candies, known for their "sour then sweet" flavor sensation, were the most-searched in Florida, Michigan and New Hampshire.

Sour Patch Kids, which first entered the U.S. market in 1985, according to Snack History, have expanded beyond candy over the years to gum, ice cream, Popsicles and even breakfast cereal.

7. Dunkin'

New York and South Dakota run on Dunkin', according to the search data.

The signature treats from the coffee company reigned in the Big Apple and the Mount Rushmore State.

"From sprinting to the gate to settling in before a long flight, travelers know they can count on Dunkin'," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Our doughnuts are an easy fan favorite, but so is our coffee any way they like — plus quick airport-friendly bites, from hash browns and avocado toast to hearty breakfast sandwiches."

The company said it is proud to be the "familiar stop that makes travel days easier and a whole lot tastier."

8. Welch's Fruit Snacks

Next in line for travelers was Welch's Fruit Snacks, most popular in West Virginia and North Dakota.

Welch's — best known for its grape juices and jams — introduced its Fruit Snacks line in 2001. The snacks have since grown into a global product that often tops fruit-snack sales rankings, according to multiple reports.

9. Doritos Cool Ranch

Cool Ranch-flavored Doritos were most popular in Washington, Oregon, Vermont and South Carolina.

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili also topped searches in New Jersey and North Carolina, though the flavor didn't make the national top 10 list.

10. Haribo Goldbears

Rounding out the top 10 were Haribo Goldbears, the fruit-flavored gummy candies shaped like bears, available in classic flavors such as lemon, orange, pineapple, strawberry and raspberry.

They were the favorites in Georgia and New Mexico.

"For so many travelers on the road or in the air, Haribo has become part of the journey," a spokesperson for the company told Fox News Digital. "It's a familiar treat and small moment of happiness that brings people together. … People are looking for that, and it's our purpose to deliver, especially on busy travel days."

Other honorable mentions that topped searches in select states included Peanut M&M's (Utah and Oklahoma), Chobani vanilla yogurt (Massachusetts) and Perfect Bars (Virginia). The latter is a refrigerated protein bar made with nut butter, honey and more than 20 superfoods.

Fox News Digital reached out to Holafly, as well as each company that made the top 10, for comment.