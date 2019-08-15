Expand / Collapse search
Airlines
Published

Miniature horses allowed to fly as service animals, Department of Transportation announces

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Giddy up!

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that miniature horses are officially allowed to fly as service animals in all cabins of commercial planes, as part of a new set of guidelines strengthening protections for emotional support and psychiatric service cats, dogs and the tiny equines.

Last Thursday, the agency released its final statement of enforcement priorities for service animals, clarifying the federal government’s policies for what types of animals should always be allowed to travel with their owners.

In recent months, both public and professional organizations, including the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), have urged lawmakers to review the rules for service animal designations during air travel, to combat an alleged culture of “rampant abuse” of protocol. The AFA claimed that the matter was escalating into a “safety, health, and security issue” that was “negatively affecting all passengers.”

Miniature horses are officially allowed to fly as service animals in all cabins of commercial planes, as part of a new set of guidelines strengthening protections for emotional support and psychiatric service cats, dogs and the tiny equines.

“After reviewing the comments on this issue, we believe that it would be in the public interest and within our discretionary authority to prioritize ensuring that the most commonly recognized service animals (i.e., dogs, cats, and miniature horses) are accepted for transport,” the department's Aug. 8 update stated.

“We stated that while we will focus on ensuring the transport of dogs, cats and miniature horses, we may take enforcement action against carriers for failing to transport other service animals on a case-by-case basis,” it continued.

The announcement doesn’t bind airlines to fly all service miniature horses by law, but does allude to penalties if carriers violate the new rule, CBS reports.

Domestic airlines were given 30 days to review the mandate and revise company rules to better accommodate for service canines, felines and mini equines.

“Airlines will not be subject to enforcement action if they continue to deny transport to snakes, other reptiles, ferrets, rodents, and spiders; however, airlines will remain subject to potential enforcement action if they categorically refuse to transport other animals or species of animals,” it continued.

In addition, the policy explained that passengers are allowed to bring up to three animals on a flight, but only one of the transported pets can be an emotional support animal, as per the document.

According to the American Miniature Horse Association, the animals often stand between 2 and 3 feet tall and weigh between 150 and 250 pounds, with an average life span of at least 30 years.

  • Emotional Support Hamster
    Image 1 of 4

    A young woman flying with Spirit Airlines in Nov. 2017 claims that an airline employee suggested she flush her emotional-support hamster — named Pebbles — down a toilet, despite previously being told she could bring it aboard the flight. The woman flushed the animal and said she was considering legal action against Spirit, who denied ever instructing her to flush the hamster. (Belen Aldecosea/iStock/Reuters)

  • Emotional Support Peacock
    Image 2 of 4

    In Jan. 2018, United Airlines refused a woman's request to bring her emotional support peacock on a flight, citing "a number of reasons" why the animal did not meet the airline's guidelines for a support animal. (Thejetset.tv)

  • Support Duck 'Daniel'
    Image 3 of 4

    A support duck named Daniel went viral in Oct. 2016 after he was spotted on a flight to Charlotte. His owner, Carla Fitzgerald, said he helped relieve PTSD stemming from an accident in which she was thrown from a horse.

  • Emotional Support Pig
    Image 4 of 4

    A woman and her emotional-support pig were booted from a US Airways flight in Nov. 2014 after the animal, who wouldn't stop squealing, defecated in the aisle. 

The Department of Transportation's new ruling rejects Delta Air Line’s ban of “pit bull-type dogs” as a specific breed following several onboard incidents. In one case, a passenger was left with a bloody face after another passenger’s dog attacked him.

More specifically, the federal government said that airline employees can bar any animal they consider a safety threat but they cannot issue a blanket ban against an entire breed, such as pit bulls.

Traveling in the high skies with animals – whether emotional support, service or companion – has proven to be one of the most controversial travel topics in recent years.

The floodgates arguably first opened in January 2018, when an emotional support peacock named Dexter and his owner were rejected from boarding a United Airlines flight.

A few months later, a French bulldog died midflight after being accidentally placed into an overhead bin by a United Airlines flight attendant for the duration of the trip.

In response, various domestic carriers have tightened the leash on their respective rules regarding the transportation of all animals.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak