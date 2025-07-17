Medieval knight's tomb discovered beneath former ice cream parlor in Poland: 'Very rare'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Polish archaeologists recently uncovered an elite knight's burial in remarkable condition – all in the middle of a bustling tourist city.

The tomb was found in Gdańsk, Poland, a historic city revered for its colorful architecture and location on the scenic Motława River. The discovery was announced this month by Polish archaeology company ArcheoScan.

The knight’s grave was found beneath the former site of Lodziarnia Miś, a beloved ice cream parlor that once stood at the intersection of Sukiennicza and Grodzka streets.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the organization said the area was once a 13th-century cemetery next to the remains of Gdańsk's oldest known church. Both are located in the city's historic center, known as Śródmieście.

"This church was built of oak wood cut down in 1140, based on dendrochronological dating," the organization said. "It is currently recognized as the oldest wooden church ever identified in Poland."

The tombstone, dating to the late 13th or 14th century, was buried in an early medieval stronghold within the city. Archaeologists said the site was a "key place of power, faith and burial" in medieval Gdańsk.

The tomb likely belonged to an elite knight, having been made from limestone imported from the Swedish island of Gotland. The grave's carvings were also skillfully crafted, suggesting a high-quality artisan produced the tombstone.

Pictures of the discovery show the faint image of a male figure standing upright wearing full chainmail armor and leggings.

"He holds a sword and shield [in the image]," ArcheoScans noted.

"Despite some damage, the head, left foot and many details of the armor and weapons remain visible."

Although limestone is very fragile, ArcheoScan said the tombstone weathered the centuries well.

"The tombstone is surprisingly well-preserved, considering it was made from soft limestone and buried for centuries," the organization added. "The carved figure, armor and shield are still visible."

It also noted, "Tombstones like this were very rare in Poland at the time and were typically made for important people. However, there is no evidence linking the figure to the Teutonic Order, and no inscriptions confirm that connection."

During the excavation, archaeologists carefully lifted the tomb slab and uncovered the knight's complete skeleton. An initial examination showed that the warrior stood between 5'5" and 5'9" tall, which was above average for the time.

"The bones were found in anatomical alignment, confirming the tombstone marked the actual burial site," ArcheoScan added. "The skeleton is well-preserved, although no grave goods were found in association with the body."

Experts hope to conduct additional research, including genetic analyses to determine the knight's age at death, as well as his health history.

Further isotopic analysis may shed light on his lifestyle and diet, along with any other possible links to other burials.

"Together, the tombstone, the church, and the cemetery help tell a rich and layered story of early medieval Gdańsk."

Archaeologists also plan to conduct a facial reconstruction.

ArcheoScan stressed that the discovery is "one of the most important archaeological finds in Poland in recent years," shedding light on burial customs as well as medieval symbolism.

"Figural tombstones showing full-length armored figures are rare in Poland, especially from the 13th–14th centuries," the organization concluded.

