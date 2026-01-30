Massive industrial site uncovered in unlikely location as archaeologists cite 'enormous' potential

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists recently found a large Roman industrial complex in northern England — along with hundreds of tools, offering rare insight into how Romans lived and worked.

The excavation was conducted by archaeologists at Durham University and centered around a site at Offerton, near Sunderland.

While excavating the River Wear, archaeologists uncovered more than 800 whetstones — stone tools that were used to sharpen weapons and other tools — as well as 11 stone anchors believed to be linked to river transport.

In a press release, Durham University described the cache as "the largest known whetstone find of the period in North West Europe."

It went on, "It places North East England firmly within Roman Britain’s sophisticated manufacturing and trade network."

The finds date between 42 and 238 A.D., which researchers determined through sediment analysis confirming Roman-era activity.

The excavation also uncovered later artifacts, including iron and stone cannonballs and lead shot dating to the English Civil War, according to the university.

"Without whetstones, Roman tools simply wouldn’t function properly. They were as fundamental to daily life as chargers or batteries are today."

The site has been described as "a major production hub in Roman Britain."

Officials believe there may be hundreds — even thousands — more whetstones beneath the riverbank.

Many of the ones that were found appear to have been purposely discarded.

"Collectively, these discoveries could extend the known timeline of human activity along this part of the River Wear by over 1,800 years," the release stated.

Whetstones weren't just industrial tools — they were essential in every aspect of Roman life, said Gary Bankhead, an archaeologist at Durham University who was involved in the excavation.

"Every craft — metalworking, carpentry, leatherworking, agriculture, shipbuilding, and even domestic food preparation — relied on sharp tools," Bankhead told Fox News Digital.

"Without whetstones, Roman tools simply wouldn’t function properly," he said.

"They were as fundamental to daily life as chargers or batteries are today."

The tools that were made here were probably exported to far wider parts of Roman Britain, Bankhead said — describing the discarded whetstones as the "most revealing" aspects of the site.

"Crucially, the position of the whetstones in one of the trenches shows that they were being dumped directly into the river from the bank side, mixed with the shatter and flakes created during the manufacturing process," he said.

"This pattern of deposition strongly suggests that waste material was routinely tipped into the river as part of day-to-day industrial activity."

"The site holds "enormous research potential."

Bankhead said that Romans were very particular about quality, and whetstones "had to be uniform, durable and typically cut to a standard length of one Roman foot."

He added, "If a stone didn’t meet that standard, it was discarded."

"Almost all the stones we’ve recovered are production rejects — pieces that broke during shaping, contained natural flaws or failed to meet the precise dimensions required for a finished Roman whetstone."

He added that Sunderland was already well known for its rich industrial and maritime heritage, but the recent discoveries push its industrial heritage back centuries.

"The academic consensus held that the Romans had never reached this part of the River Wear," he said.

"Instead, the evidence pointed to a large-scale Roman manufacturing center, producing whetstones on an industrial scale… In truth, almost every stage of the investigation has revealed something unexpected."

Bankhead said that future excavations in the area are being considered, and that the site holds "enormous research potential."

"The industrial activity we’ve uncovered is so substantial that it almost certainly formed part of a wider system — one that may still be waiting to be discovered," he said.

"What Offerton already demonstrates is that our understanding of Roman Britain is far from complete."