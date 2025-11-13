Expand / Collapse search
Ancient Roman fort yields 2,000-year-old fruit that survived the centuries, plus other treasures

Archaeologists uncover preserved plum alongside military artifacts and pottery in northern England

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Rare relics of Ancient Rome were recently found at a fort in northern England — including a 2,000-year-old piece of fruit.

In an announcement from the Northumberland National Park, officials said in late October that a record number of finds were made at Bremenium Fort in High Rochester, roughly 33 miles northwest of Newcastle upon Tyne.

The fort is over 20 miles north of Hadrian's Wall, an ancient wall designed to protect the northern border of Britannia from the Picts. 

In the statement, the park said the recent excavation delivered "more artifacts and structural discoveries … than ever before."

With the help of over 70 volunteers and archaeology students, excavators found various imported Roman pottery items, including some made in Northern Spain that were likely used to transport olive oil.

Split image of archaeologists working, red seal

More than 70 volunteers helped uncover pottery, military items and jewelry linked to ancient Roman life in Northumberland. (Elaine Vallack/Redesdale Archaeology Group)

Military items, including a spearhead and a slinger's lead shot, were also found, along with a votive oil lamp and a lead seal.

Small, engraved gemstones known as intaglios were also uncovered, as well as several brooches and "intact dolphin-style pieces," per officials.

One of the most intriguing finds was a preserved piece of fruit — which officials believe was a plum.

Votive lamp found during dig

The excavation included a votive oil lamp, lead seal and spearhead among the fort's expanding collection of artifacts. (Elaine Vallack/Redesdale Archaeology Group)

In a statement, Northumberland National Park Authority historic environment officer Chris Jones said it was "inspiring to see so many people, of all ages, engaged in the uncovering of their shared heritage."

"These discoveries help us understand how people in the past lived from the remains they left behind, which has made such a lasting imprint on the landscape," said Jones.

Excavation supervisor Bob Jackson of Redesdale Archaeological Group (RAG) called the artifacts "exceptional, in both quantity and quality."

Volunteers digging at site

The fort, located just north of Hadrian's Wall, once served as one of Rome's most northerly outposts in Britain nearly 2,000 years ago. (Elaine Vallack/Redesdale Archaeology Group)

"The range of pottery and metalwork, especially the amphora and the intact brooches, offer new insights into trade, craftsmanship and daily life at Bremenium," said Jackson.

"It’s a privilege to work with such a committed team."

Northern England's ancient Roman forts have yielded fascinating historical treasures — and it doesn't just stop at Bremenium Fort.

Shot of group working in English countryside

Bremenium Fort's location near Hadrian's Wall continues to yield insights into the Roman Empire's defensive strongholds. (Northumberland National Park Authority)

At Vindolanda, another ancient fort, volunteers unearthed an ancient depiction of a Roman goddess earlier this spring.

In May, volunteers at another fort in Northumberland were surprised after unearthing two different 2,000-year-old shoes.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

