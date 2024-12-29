Man on vacation goes viral for blunt answer to question: 'No, I'm not having fun'

Some people may want to consider being a bit more … diplomatic.

That's the overall assessment of commenters on a viral Reddit thread after a man described the experience of going for a nature hike with his brother while on vacation in Arizona — then shared his blunt response to a question his brother asked him after their hike was done.

"I am a guy who, when I don't enjoy something, I'll tell you I don't," Reddit user "Ness_Lucas" wrote at the start of his post on the social media site a few days ago.

As of Sunday, the post had accumulated over 6,000 reactions.

He added, "But if I commit to something, I'll see it through to the end without complaining."

He said the issue "came to a head" when he was "on vacation with my older brother in Arizona, who wanted to do a lot of nature hikes."

Wrote the man on Reddit, "Nature hikes are fine. I don't mind them, but I do dislike walking up large hills."

"Walking uphill … is very draining and leaves me sweaty."

He added, "Walking downhill is the easiest thing ever. It's like being nature's passenger princess. You just put your foot forward and let gravity do all the work."

He went on, "Walking uphill, conversely, is very draining and leaves me sweaty."

He continued, "I don't make a point to complain about something when I do it, so when I was walking uphill, despite not liking it much, I held [a] basic conversation with my brother."

However, once the pair began to head back down, the man said his brother "asked me if I was having fun — and I said no."

He added, "Not because of any fault of my brother. I just didn't find the activity fun. Not even bad, just satisfactory."

"I don't like it when people ask for my opinion and get upset when I give my honest answer."

Later, when the brother was driving the Reddit poster to the airport for his flight home, the man said his brother told him, "If I ask you if you're having fun, don't say 'no.'"

Wrote the Redditor, "I understand that it can be demoralizing to hear someone's not having fun."

However, "I don't like it when people ask for my opinion and get upset when I give my honest answer," he said.

"If I'm not having fun, I'll just say I'm not having fun."

Responders on the Reddit page known as "Am I the a--hole" had a field day with the post — rendering their general assessment that the man was indeed the "a--hole" for the way he replied to his family member.

"People want to hear that you're enjoying their company."

Wrote one commenter in the top-rated response, "'It's been a fun day hanging with you, but, man, this hike is steep' [or] 'I'm looking forward to the downhill bit!' That's the sort of polite answer people are looking for."

The same person added, "You acknowledge you're enjoying your brother's company, which was what he was looking for, but you can also acknowledge the hike is hard/difficult etc. It doesn't matter how much the activity sucks — people want to hear that you're enjoying their company."

Another individual put it this way, responding to the first commenter, "Exactly! It's a small social nicety that expresses that 'I'm happy to spend time with you, even if I don't enjoy the activity.'"

Yet another person said pointedly, "You are perched on your self-anointed pedestal and expecting everyone to treat you like a little princess. Your brother probably regrets ever going on a hike with you. Sometimes in life you have to walk uphill to get to where you're going."

A different commenter let the Reddit poster off the hook but shared this suggestion: "Not everyone is into hiking. That's a personal choice. But a better option would be to talk with your brother and compromise on doing something you will BOTH enjoy."

