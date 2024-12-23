Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel

Hot travel trend has people prioritizing wellness, physical activities: 'Keeps me mentally sharp'

'Glowbirding' has younger travelers seeking health and wellness

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Family of 4 picks up and moves overseas to travel the world, share more life experiences Video

Family of 4 picks up and moves overseas to travel the world, share more life experiences

The Niblett family left their home in England and moved to Bali for the first stop of their year of traveling. Emma and Dan Niblett pulled their two children out of school and hope to spend more quality time together as a family.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Many Americans are "snowbird" travelers who flock to warm destinations during the winter months — but "glowbirding" has certain travelers seeking more than just sunny skies.

The latest trend has captured the attention of younger generations, with members of Gen-Z booking trips that emphasize wellness and physical activities. 

Connor Smith, a vice president at IHG Hotels & Resorts, told Fox News Digital that younger travelers "are also tired of the cold."

NEW TRAVEL TREND HAS AMERICANS CHASING FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH

"Having lived in the Northeast growing up, I get where they’re coming from," said Smith. 

"But escaping the cold isn’t just about finding warmer weather. It’s also a way to manage seasonal affective disorder (SAD)."

"Glowbirding" has younger travelers seeking wellness and physical activities.

"Glowbirding" has younger travelers seeking wellness and physical activities. (iStock )

Smith added, "At IHG Hotels & Resorts, we’ve seen more guests incorporating wellness into their travels – whether it’s to feed the mind, body or spirit."

Gabby Beckford, a Gen Z content creator at @PacksLight, shared in a VRBO press release, "My generation values experiences, and we’re all about mental wellness."

"We’ve seen more guests incorporating wellness into their travels." 

She also said, "Escaping the cold isn’t just about finding warmer weather — it’s been key in managing my seasonal depression … Plus, being in places where I can stay active outdoors all year round keeps me physically fit and mentally sharp."

VISITORS FLOCK TO WINTER WONDERLAND LIGHT DISPLAY IN HONOR OF FAMILY'S LATE SON

"Glowbird" season starts in January, just after the holiday rush. 

It lasts through most of March, said the release.

itness women doing yoga exercises among nature

Millennials and Gen Z consumers are spending more on health and wellness than any other generation. (iStock)

McKinsey’s Future of Wellness 2023 survey indicated that 56% of U.S. Gen Z-ers consider in-person fitness a very high priority. 

The survey also found that millennials and Gen Z consumers are spending more on health and wellness than members of any other generation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

About 40% of Gen Z-ers purchase health products, while some 20% seek mindfulness products.

"To meet our guests where they’re at, we have a variety of amenities and partnerships that make it easier to keep up routines on the road," said Smith.

Beautiful young woman standing in the bathroom. Female looking into the mirror and touching her face skin.

"Glowbird" season starts in January, just after the holiday rush — and lasts through most of March. (iStock)

He shared that all Kimpton hotels offer a yoga mat in-room and complimentary bike rentals.

Amenities such as the "Borrow the Sun" program are available at participating IHG hotels; guests can benefit from in-room sun lamps to lift their moods.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"We hope to see these glowbirds in destinations like Texas, Arizona and California," said Smith.

"Transformative travel" is another trend targeting more wellness-focused trips, with people seeking peace and quiet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trend has travelers seeking an escape from the busyness of their everyday lives. 

They reportedly want to spend their vacations in a more relaxed setting — allowing time for silence, thoughtfulness and introspection.