Hot travel trend has people prioritizing wellness, physical activities: 'Keeps me mentally sharp'

Many Americans are "snowbird" travelers who flock to warm destinations during the winter months — but "glowbirding" has certain travelers seeking more than just sunny skies.

The latest trend has captured the attention of younger generations, with members of Gen-Z booking trips that emphasize wellness and physical activities.

Connor Smith, a vice president at IHG Hotels & Resorts, told Fox News Digital that younger travelers "are also tired of the cold."

"Having lived in the Northeast growing up, I get where they’re coming from," said Smith.

"But escaping the cold isn’t just about finding warmer weather. It’s also a way to manage seasonal affective disorder (SAD)."

Smith added, "At IHG Hotels & Resorts, we’ve seen more guests incorporating wellness into their travels – whether it’s to feed the mind, body or spirit."

Gabby Beckford, a Gen Z content creator at @PacksLight, shared in a VRBO press release, "My generation values experiences, and we’re all about mental wellness."

She also said, "Escaping the cold isn’t just about finding warmer weather — it’s been key in managing my seasonal depression … Plus, being in places where I can stay active outdoors all year round keeps me physically fit and mentally sharp."

"Glowbird" season starts in January, just after the holiday rush.

It lasts through most of March, said the release.

McKinsey’s Future of Wellness 2023 survey indicated that 56% of U.S. Gen Z-ers consider in-person fitness a very high priority.

The survey also found that millennials and Gen Z consumers are spending more on health and wellness than members of any other generation.

About 40% of Gen Z-ers purchase health products, while some 20% seek mindfulness products.

"To meet our guests where they’re at, we have a variety of amenities and partnerships that make it easier to keep up routines on the road," said Smith.

He shared that all Kimpton hotels offer a yoga mat in-room and complimentary bike rentals.

Amenities such as the "Borrow the Sun" program are available at participating IHG hotels; guests can benefit from in-room sun lamps to lift their moods.

"We hope to see these glowbirds in destinations like Texas, Arizona and California," said Smith.

"Transformative travel" is another trend targeting more wellness-focused trips, with people seeking peace and quiet.

The trend has travelers seeking an escape from the busyness of their everyday lives.

They reportedly want to spend their vacations in a more relaxed setting — allowing time for silence, thoughtfulness and introspection.