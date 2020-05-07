Los Angeles International Airport: Face coverings now required for all travelers, visitors

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Yet another major airport is requiring all travelers to wear masks amid the coronavirus health crisis.

Starting on Monday, any passengers or visitors to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will need to wear a face covering in all terminals, and will be prohibited from removing them unless consuming food or drink.

DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT REQUIRING ALL TRAVELERS, VISITORS TO WEAR MASKS

The new requirement comes following an existing order for all employees of Los Angeles World Airports (LAX and Van Nuys Airport) to be wearing masks while on-duty.

“This policy is in line with guidance from public health officials and mirrors the City of Los Angeles’ policy regarding the use of face coverings in stores and restaurants,” reads a press release issued on Wednesday by LAX public relations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Officials say scarves, bandanas or homemade masks will suffice, and that those who enter the terminals without a face covering will be “asked to put one on” before proceeding through the airport.

This policy will also be communicated to travelers via signage throughout the airport, as well as on social media.

Wednesday’s announcement follows a similar mandate issued by the Denver International Airport (DEN) earlier this week, which requires anyone within the facility to be wearing a face covering. The policy at DEN went into effect on Wednesday.

As noted by both airports, most U.S. airlines already require passengers to wear face masks during flights leaving from any airport, with some requiring that travelers put their masks in place before reaching their boarding gates.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A representative for LAX was not immediately available to comment on whether the new policy extends to small children, or those who are physically unable to wear masks.