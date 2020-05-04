Denver International Airport requiring all passengers and visitors to wear face coverings

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Denver International Airport will be requiring all visitors and passengers to wear face coverings when entering the facility as of May 6.

WHEN WILL EACH AIRLINE REQUIRE ME TO WEAR A MASK?

In doing so, the airport willl become one of the first major airports in the nation to issue such a requirement of all travelers or guests. Many other cities and counties across the nation currently mandate that residents wear face coverings when out in public, though most airports within those jurisdictions have not made specific announcements regarding mask requirements.

“The health and safety of our passengers and employees is our number one priority, and it is going to take all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Denver International Airport (DEN) CEO Kim Day said in a media release. “As we slowly enter the recovery phase of the pandemic, it is important that we each take personal responsibility to keep ourselves and our community safe.”

The new measure was enacted in response to Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock’s order for residents to begin wearing face coverings in certain public settings as of May 6.

Most major U.S. airlines, meanwhile, have already asked passengers to wear masks while traveling through the airport to their gates, in addition to wearing the masks on their flights. Most of these protocols were announced within the last few weeks, following previous guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people wear a “cloth face covering” in community settings, “including during travel if they must travel.”

Unions representing flight attendants and pilots had also championed the idea of requiring masks for everyone onboard, but there is not a mandate from the Federal Aviation Administration for such measures as of yet.