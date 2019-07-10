Korean Air crew member who reported pilot for trying to drink during flight demoted: reports

Korean Air defended a pilot who allegedly tried to drink alcohol aboard a flight and demoted the flight crew member who reported him, according to reports.

A male pilot, during a flight from South Korea to Amsterdam in December 2018, allegedly tried to grab a glass of champagne before takeoff. A cabin crew member blocked him from taking a glass. "You can't drink alcohol," the crew member reportedly told him.

DELTA, KOREAN AIR APOLOGIZE AFTER TEENS BOOTED FROM FLIGHT OVER PEANUT ALLERGY, LEFT STRANDED IN SOUTH KOREA

Hours later during the middle of the flight, the caption allegedly asked the crew to bring him "a cup of wine," The Korea Times reported on Wednesday.

A crew member refused to bring him alcohol, and reportedly told the cabin crew manager of what happened — information the manager is said to have relayed to the crew and co-pilot.

RYANAIR PASSENGERS FILMED YELLING, THROWING UP ON 'HELL ON EARTH' FLIGHT

But the crew was allegedly instructed not to mention anything to the captain until after the plane had landed over concerns about his mental state. Despite this, the co-pilot reportedly told the captain about it, which resulted in an "altercation" between the manager and co-pilot, according to reports.

The manager filed a claim about the incident, and Korean Air reportedly investigated the situation. While the captain is said to have received a verbal warning, the manager was allegedly demoted for "causing conflict" during the flight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s true the captain made a controversial action, but it didn’t cause real trouble,” a spokesperson for Korean Air reportedly said in a statement, claiming that the manager used “insulting words during the altercation and revealing the internal issue”.

Korean Air did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.