Ryanair passengers filmed yelling, throwing up on 'hell on earth' flight

A Ryanair flight turned into “hell on earth,” according to several passengers who were on the flight from Manchester, England, to Zadar, Croatia on Saturday.

The three-and-a-half hour flight was carrying up to 70 drunk attendees to the Hard Island music festival who reportedly yelled at each other, ignored crew instruction and vomited in the aisles. Their rowdy behavior delayed the flight by an hour at takeoff, but it eventually departed with all members on board.

“It was like being in a jungle with wild animals,” passenger Aneta Zukow, 24, said to SWNS. “It was hell on earth. It was the worst flight of my life. It was absolutely appalling.”

"All of them were drunk. The cabin crew threatened to throw them off several times,” she added.

Zukow filmed the men getting rowdy on the flight.

The crew members eventually contacted police, who met them in Croatia. Three of the men were arrested and escorted off the plane once it landed.

“It was obvious they were drunk when they boarded the plane. No one was allowed to buy alcohol for the whole flight because they were so drunk,” Zukow said.

In a statement to SWNS, a Ryanair spokesperson confirmed the incident.

“The crew of this flight from Manchester to Zadar (5 July) requested police assistance upon arrival after a number of passengers became disruptive. The aircraft landed normally and police removed the individuals,” the statement read.