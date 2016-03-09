KISS heads back to sea on Norwegian Cruises

Legendary rock band KISS is setting sail on Norwegian Cruise Line for a series of shows on the high seas.

The sixth KISS cruise will depart Miami on Nov. 4, setting sail on a five night voyage that includes stops in Cozumel, Mexico and Grand Cayman.

The cruise, which is based on KISS’ 1982 “Creatures of the Night,” will take place on Norwegian’s 2,394-passenger liner Pearl. In addition to enjoying the ships multiple bars and restaurants, guests can are treated to multiple music performances by soon-to-be-announced rock artists.

Dieh-hard KISS fans will have a photo op session with the band and dress-up theme nights.

Double occupancy fares for the trip start at $1,120 per person for the fall excursion. Lower rates are available for larger groups of three to five passengers willing to pile into a cabin.