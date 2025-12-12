National park gift shops are ordered to purge bias-driven DEI and woke merchandise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Trump administration continues to expand its crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), America's national parks are taking a second look at the merchandise they sell.

A memo sent out by the Department of the Interior on Nov. 25 reiterates Sec. Doug Burgum’s Order 3416, which instructs the implementation of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) on eliminating diversity-related programs and addressing gender ideology.

National Park Service (NPS) units are instructed to make sure all retail items comply by Dec. 19.

NEW NATIONAL PARK PASSES PUT 'AMERICAN FAMILIES FIRST' WHILE TRIPLING ENTRY FEES FOR SOME

The secretary’s order follows the Executive Order (EO), titled "Ending DEI Programs and Gender Ideology Extremism," signed by President Trump.

An Interior Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that to comply with this order, NPS is conducting a review of the retail items it sells.

"The goal is to keep national parks focused on their core mission: preserving natural and cultural resources for the benefit of all Americans," said the spokesperson.

"If any items are found to be inconsistent with the Order, they are being removed from sale."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Retail items are considered "public-facing content," making them subject to the order.

If items are identified as "non-compliant," they "must be removed from sale immediately," the memo says.

Many NPS gift shops are located in visitor centers, which are common in major parks. Some can be found in smaller or remote parks.

Most shops are run by nonprofit partners of the NPS, with funds benefiting visitors and the parks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Over 330 million people visited America's national parks in 2024, according to the NPS.

The Department of the Interior recently announced the launch of "America the Beautiful passes," offering digital and physical passes to access our nation’s most prized treasures.

The passes are intended to put "American families first" by implementing a new resident-focused fee beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Americans can purchase annual passes for $80. Specials are being offered for seniors, allowing them to purchase a $20 annual pass or a lifetime pass for $80.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Free passes are offered to miliary members, veterans and Americans with permanent disabilities.

Through the program Every Kid Outdoors, all U.S. fourth-grade students can get a free pass for their school year as well.