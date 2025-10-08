'It's nuts': Sky-high Las Vegas prices stun visitors as travel pro gives tips to fight back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The city of Las Vegas has experienced a widely reported dip in tourism — with travelers pointing to extremely high prices in many parts of the city.

Fox News Digital spoke with visitors to Sin City to hear about their experiences and get their thoughts.

A woman named Sarah from Staten Island, New York, said she'd been to Vegas quite a few times over the years.

"[Vegas] has changed immensely price-wise," she said. "It's a little crazy, but dinners are like $1,000, it's nuts. They need to go back a little bit, and I think they'll get more tourism if they do that."

A man named Craig, also from Staten Island, agreed that the Strip has changed.

"If you're looking for a bottle of wine, you've got to pay at least $2,000 a night for a good bottle of wine," he said.

Amanda from Valencia, Spain, shared a personal tip for saving money while in Vegas.

She said that since the "hotels [are] more expensive," it is better to purchase food on the street.

"You can find one coffee for maybe $5-$6 on the street, and in a hotel [it’s about] $20," she said.

Irene from Los Angeles, California, told Fox News Digital she had to pay a $135 resort fee.

"The price is going up and up, and the resort fee is very high," she said.

A man from Houston, Texas, told Fox News Digital, "I’d probably say one of the cons of being here is the price of things. You know, it's Vegas, so I mean, everything’s pretty expensive."

Travelmation supervisor and adviser Mallory Dumond told Fox News Digital that for clients of her firm, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Vegas pricing is becoming more of a concern.

Dumond suggested staying off the Strip or staying nearby during a Vegas trip.

"I have saved clients 30-50% on room rates while keeping them near the action," she said. "Many hotels also offer bus or even monorail access to the Strip as well."

"Eating like a Vegas local can also save travelers big money," Dumond added.

She said that eateries inside Ellis Island Casino or the Miracle Mile Shops have meal offerings for $5 to $10. It's "Vegas flavor without the inflated pricing," she said.

Dumond added that visitors should consider planning their travels around cheap attractions that are fun.

"There are a ton of free shows, art attractions and other experiences in Las Vegas," she said.

"Catch the Bellagio fountains, explore the Fremont Street Experience or check out hotel attractions like the Flamingo’s wildlife habitat. Save your money for one paid splurge experience that’s truly worth it."

Dumond also suggested stopping by a convenience or grocery store near the Strip for snacks and essentials as opposed to buying them at hotels and resorts.

"This small move can save you as much as $50 over a few days — giving you more cash for a show, cocktail or slot pull," she said.

The city of Las Vegas, meanwhile, recently made an appeal to locals amid the declining tourist numbers.

"This city is yours, Las Vegas locals! It’s time to rediscover your city with offers and events crafted just for you," the website of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) noted, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

Many hotels, restaurants and attractions offered deep discounts to woo Nevadans into their establishments.