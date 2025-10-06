Hotels, resorts accused of charging too many 'fees,' sending fed-up vacationers overseas for cheaper deals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More Americans are packing their bags for international destinations these days rather than domestic trips in an attempt to guard their budgets amid high prices and hidden resort fees in the U.S.

In the "r/travel" forum on Reddit, one user asked, "Just me or is the U.S. now far and away the most expensive place to travel to?"

The person added, "Even though it costs more to fly internationally, I will almost always spend less in total than if I go to NYC or Miami or Vegas or Disney or any other domestic travel places."

LUXURY 'GOLDEN' VISA PROGRAM TARGETS RICH AMERICANS AS ORDINARY FOLKS ARE LEFT BEHIND

Fellow Redditors weighed in, with many sharing that they think it's cheaper to plan trips abroad.

"I’m in Thailand right now, and I’m literally saving money on vacation. I’m from Boston," said one person.

Another user said, "We wanted to plan a trip to Colorado, and with hotel, flights and car rental, we ended up booking a trip abroad instead as it was close to the full cost of our domestic trip."

Still another person on Reddit wrote that the "tipping culture in [the] U.S. makes it more expensive than it needs to be compared to Europe and Asia."

VEGAS TIPPING DROPS DRASTICALLY AS VISITORS SAY SERVICE DOESN'T MATCH HIGHER COSTS

In the "r/travel" forum, another person wrote, "What is up with the recent trend of hotels charging extra to use the facilities?"

The question sparked a discussion about all the extra fees hotels are applying these days, for everything from parking to fitness center access to enhanced internet to bike rentals — even beach chair use.

"I have been charged ‘resort fees’ (mostly in the States) in the past that I suppose are just as cheeky, but I am talking now about regular hotels that almost never advertise prior to the reservation that the facilities cost extra," the post on Reddit said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another user wrote, "This is the way of the world over time — itemizing each and every thing. We've already seen it with airlines, and it's only going to get worse to the point [where] we'll have to be neurotic about checking exactly what we're getting line by line."

Travelmation supervisor and advisor Mallory Dumond told Fox News Digital that the firm, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is "definitely seeing an uptick in hotel fees, but it's more prevalent in the tourist hot spots."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Added Dumond, "Major metropolitan areas will have fees, especially during peak times. New York City, for example, will have higher fees during the holidays due to elevated demand."

She said there are ways for Americans to get around some of the fees by taking advantage of credit card perks or working with a trusted travel advisor.

Dumond also said international travel has been attractive to a lot of her clients.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"International hotels tend to have much more included in the standard room price, such as breakfast, transportation and use of their amenities," she said. "Travelers can also consider a cruise for a more all-inclusive experience."