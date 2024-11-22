Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Holiday Gift Guide

Hot travel gifts for the vacationer in your life: Top picks ahead of Christmas

Shop now for the holiday season: Here are 18 travel gift ideas to consider putting under the tree

By Gretchen Eichenberg Fox News
Published
close
Here's what you can buy at Unclaimed Baggage, an Alabama spot that sells items from lost luggage Video

Here's what you can buy at Unclaimed Baggage, an Alabama spot that sells items from lost luggage

A retail store in Scottsboro, Alabama, is giving a second wind to lost luggage by selling items left behind by travelers. Unclaimed Baggage attracts over one million people each year and has welcomed visitors from over 40 countries around the world.

If you'd like to give an amazing vacation to the traveler in your life — but your budget won’t allow it this holiday season — consider gifting him or her a useful travel accessory.

The right gift could help make the next adventure easier, more comfortable, more fun — or all of those.

'QUIET TRAVEL' IS HAVING A MOMENT; HERE ARE TOP US SPOTS WHERE YOU CAN EMBRACE THE TREND

Below, see some picks — from stylish luggage to carry-ons, cozy slippers and more — organized in a few key categories. 

family traveling

Family travel (iStock)

Packing essentials

A small, well-packed bag is the sign of a seasoned traveler. A sturdy, hard-shell suitcase with spinner wheels makes life easier on the go — and an expandable carry-on that slips over the handle of it is a must.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage, $99.99, Amazon

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Carry-On 20-Inch

This Samsonite expandable luggage comes with a 10-year limited warranty. (Amazon)

This Samsonite expandable luggage comes with a 10-year limited warranty and has locks "to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling," according to the Amazon listing.

The Foldie travel bag, $79.95, the-foldie.com

The Foldie® 5.0 Travel Bag

The Foldie travel bag is available in more than 10 different colors. (the-foldie.com)

Making everything fit in a small suitcase can be a challenge, but packing cubes are the way to go for compression of favorite items.

NEW TRAVEL TREND HAS AMERICANS CHASING FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH

The bag comes equipped with a strap that hangs tightly around your luggage handle for an easy trip to and from the airport.

Calpak packing cube set, $54.40, calpaktravel.com

Packing Cubes Set (5 Pieces)

These CALPAK packing cubes come in a set of five pieces to make organizing your toiletries or other items a cinch. (CALPAK)

These packing cubes can fit toiletries or personal belongings for a short weekend trip. 

The set features durable mesh fabric and includes a water-resistant envelope pouch, according to calpaktravel.com.

HOT TRAVEL TREND HAS PEOPLE HUNTING FOR VINTAGE TREASURES ON VACATION

Five different sizes are available. 

Bag insert organizer, $13.99, Amazon

Bag Insert Organizer, purse accessories

This bag insert will protect the bag's lining from anything that spills while also keeping items separate and organized. (Amazon)

Already have a great carry-on tote, but it’s hard to find anything inside? 

Try this organizer that pops right in and molds to fit the shape of most bags.

AMERICAN AIRLINES EXPANDS 'GATE LICE' CRACKDOWN TO MORE THAN 100 AIRPORTS

While at your destination, this can be easily popped into the hotel safe. And for those storing makeup, the insert will protect the bag's lining from anything that spills.

Travel jewelry box, $19.99, World Market

Black Faux Leather Blurred Floral Travel Jewelry Box

This travel jewelry box will keep necklaces, bracelets and rings organized while on the go. (Worldmarket.com)

Traveling with jewelry needs to be easy and minimal. 

Here are a couple of small, hard shell, zip-closure cubes for bringing a few favorite pieces along. 

Mini velvet travel jewelry organizer, $9.99, Amazon

Quatish Initial Travel Jewelry Case, Jewelry Travel Organizer Christmas Gift

This travel jewelry case from Quatish features 12 earring holes, three necklace and bracelet holders, seven padded inserts for rings and more. (Amazon)

Quatish's travel jewelry case can fit multiple rings, earrings and more. 

Consider this piece for a Christmas gift as you can choose the first initial of your loved one.

Personalized initial embroidered vegan leather crossbody bag, $43.99, Amazon

Crossbody Bags For Women

This item from Crossbody Bags For Women helps keep personal belongings ready at a moment's notice.  (Amazon)

Don’t take a designer bag on vacation — grab this similar style instead.

It could also be a solid Christmas gift for the lady in your life who wants to keep her personal belongings, such as her cell phone and passport, ready at a moment's notice.

ARIZONA FLIGHT PASSENGER GOES VIRAL AFTER LEAVING UNMARKED POWDERY SUBSTANCE IN LUGGAGE, TSA INSPECTS HER BAGS

Air travel accessories

MiiKARE universal hands-free phone mount, $11, Amazon

MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder

The MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder pops right into any airplane tray table in front of you. (Amazon)

Having a few entertainment and comfort items within arm’s reach can make a long trip more enjoyable and productive. 

This cell phone holder pops right into any airplane tray table in front of you.

TRTL Travel pillow, $41.99, trtltravel.com

TRTL TRAVEL PILLOW

TRTL Travel pillow is "lightweight, compact and easy to carry," according to the product's online listing. (trtltravel.com)

A good travel pillow could mean the difference between sleep and no sleep.

Here’s one that’s been making headlines with travel experts due to its innovative design and internal support structure.

OpenRun Pro2 headphones, $179.95, shokz.com

Shokz for running

The audio performance of these lightweight travel headphones is said to be stellar. (shokz.com)

Traditional earbuds are uncomfortable for long periods of time, and could fall out or roll under a seat. 

A thin neck strap keeps these small headphones in place, even when you need to take them out for a moment.

AIR TRAVELER SPARKS DEBATE AFTER REVEALING HE ARRIVES AT AIRPORT 6 HOURS BEFORE FLIGHT; TSA WEIGHS IN

Consider this pick if you are looking for a splurge gift to give to a family member.

Vacationing with comforts of home

AeroPress coffee maker - 'Go Compact' travel coffee system, $49.95, aeropress.com

AeroPress Coffee Maker - Go

The AeroPress coffee maker is shatterproof and durable for camping, according to aeropress.com. (aeropress.com)

If you love to travel, but hate being away from your own favorite coffee in the morning — check out this compact travel coffee system. 

FLIGHT PASSENGERS ARE MAKING 'THE GATE ESCAPE' IN ATTEMPT TO AVOID 'POOR AIRPORT EXPERIENCES'

Bring a supply of your own coffee and make a fresh cup in your hotel room, bungalow or tent.

iHome ultra thin mirror, $23.99, Ulta

Ulta Ultra Thin Mirror

"iHome's Ultra Thin Mirror is portable, easy to pack for travel and features a lighted vanity mirror with wireless charging," Ulta's website says. (ulta.com)

If hotel room makeup mirrors aren't doing the trick, try this lighted mirror that ensures you look your best before going out each day.

The mirror could be a practical gift for anyone on your list who is on the go – whether traveling to work or heading on vacation.

Chi Tourmaline ceramic 3-piece travel set, $140.66, chi.com

Chi 3-piece set

This Chi 3-piece set features dual voltage for convenient travel. (chi.com)

Large hair tools can take up a lot of space in a carry-on bag, but here’s a travel-sized version of some of the essentials.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The set includes a travel flat iron, travel curling iron, a travel hair dryer and a thermal bag.

Cozy clothing

Quince Ultra Soft High Rise Pocket Legging, $44.90, quince.com

Ultra-Soft High-Rise Pocket Legging

These leggings boast "quick-drying, moisture-wicking, anti-microbial fabric with the 4-way stretch," according to quince.com's listing. (Quince.com)

Long airplane and train rides call for the addition of comfortable wardrobe essentials to your travel wardrobe. 

These soft leggings and tracksuit (see tracksuit below) fit the bill for style and comfort alike. 

Pretty Garden 2-piece tracksuit, $33, Amazon

Amazon Women's 2 Piece Lounge Sets 2024 Fall Knitted Hoodie Pullover Tops Cargo Pants Matching Outfits Tracksuits

Shown here for women, a 2-piece lounge set with a knitted hoodie pullover and matching cargo pants tracksuit.  (Amazon)

Blissy silk sleep mask, $37.45, blissy.com

blissy sleep mask travel gifts

Blissy face masks are currently on sale for Black Friday at a 25% discount. (blissy.com)

Blissy sleep masks are handmade, crafted from silk and come with a silk carrying case for traveling, according to blissy.com.

White + Warden cashmere ballet slippers, $145, whiteandwarren.com

Cashmere Ballet Slipper

These cashmere ballet slippers could be added to the splurge items on your holiday wish or shopping list. (whiteandwarren.com)

Being able to slip off your sneakers is a treat for the feet, whether in flight or at your destination. These are packable options, one luxurious and the other practical (see practical option below).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Bombas women's gripper slipper, $48, bombas.com

Bombas Women's Gripper Slipper

Bombas gripper slipper for women comes in the shade medium gray (seen here), plus red green, ivory and more. (Bombas.com)

This cozy gift has a cushioned and gripped foot to "help prevent slips," according to Bombas' online product listing. 

The slipper is available in a variety of colors and slips on like a sock. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Consider placing under the tree — or in her stocking this holiday season.

Gretchen Eichenberg is a contributing reporter for Fox News Digital.