Hot travel trend has people hunting for vintage treasures on vacation

As travelers begin to plan trips for next year, a new report reveals some vacation trends among jet-setters.

Booking.com has released its annual travel predictions and trends report for 2025, and one trend, "vintage voyaging," has people "embracing a thrifty mindset."

"Travelers are turning their wardrobes into walking memories, finding unique, one-of-a-kind pieces to bring a deeper cultural connection home," Booking.com's website says.

Thirty-eight percent of Americans are interested in buying their vacation wardrobe while on a trip, and 74% of travelers are seeking vintage or second-hand items, according to Booking.com.

Ben Harrell, U.S. managing director at Booking.com, told Fox News Digital via email he is increasingly seeing travelers seeking vintage or secondhand items abroad.

"Vintage shopping on vacation is about bringing home a piece of the journey itself, something that holds the essence of the places we explore," said Harrell.

Twenty-seven percent of Americans report finding better quality items over what is at home.

Booking.com’s website says, "These finds become cherished connections to the culture and story of each destination."

"Increasingly each year, thrifted treasures become personal mementos of the travel experience actually rooted in culture and authenticity," Harrell said.

People have made headlines in recent years after embarking on their own thrifting experiences.

In 2023, a woman from Texas bought an L.L. Bean jacket and vests for $1.25 a piece while on a trip to Florida. The items ended up being worth hundreds of dollars, FOX Business reported.

In March, a woman in Texas was shocked when she learned her $15 wedding gown purchased at Goodwill was created by Jackie Kennedy's personal designer, Oleg Cassini, Fox News Digital reported.