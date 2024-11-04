'Quiet travel' is having a moment; here are top US spots where you can embrace the trend

"Quiet travel" has been trending among vacationers this year as more Americans disconnect from technology and choose to prioritize rest, relaxation and connecting with nature.

Whether you head to a big city and see its softer side or spend endless hours lazing in the serenity of the mountains, here are the best destinations in the U.S. for quiet travel.

Waterville, Maine

Waterville, Maine, is perched along the Kennebec River with nature aplenty.

Set up shop at Lockwood Hotel, which recently unveiled a fly fishing package, "Maine River Retreat," so you can bliss out with a half-day guided expedition and meals from the hotel’s restaurant, Front & Main, which focuses on seasonal and local ingredients.

Feeling sufficiently rejuvenated from your time on the water, take an easygoing hike on the Quarry Road Trails or amble around the Colby College Museum of Art, a quiet sanctuary for American and contemporary works.

Lake Forest, Illinois

Relaxation in the Chicagoland area awaits in Lake Forest, a bucolic city of some 20,000 residents nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan.

The transition to a slower pace is seamless from the moment you step into the Deer Path Inn, complete with Tudor-inspired rooms that are said to be tranquil.

In your digs, up the quiet travel ante by digging into a surprise book from the Lake Forest Book Store with the inn’s "A Good Book and Spot of Tea" evening offering.

By day, spend your time walking beside the gently lapping waters of Lake Forest Beach, just a few minutes away from the hotel or head to the Chicago Botanic Garden.

Cocoa Beach, Florida

In Cocoa Beach, you’re less than an hour away from Orlando, but you may feel planets away from the hectic rush of theme park land.

Dubbed the "Space Coast" for NASA’s presence with the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center, the region spans some 72 miles of beaches on the Atlantic.

Consider booking an evening kayaking tour on the waters of Mosquito Lagoon, Banana River and Indian River Lagoon (June through October).

Or marvel at species of plants and animals that call the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge home as you ride the soul-soothing lull of being in nature.

Boise, Idaho

Start your time in the Gem State by pumping your calves along the Boise River Greenbelt, a 25-mile pathway along the river, where you can walk, bike or bird watch.

If weather allows, just off the Greenbelt is Quinn’s Pond, a beloved local haunt for stand-up paddleboarding.

For R&R, try the deep-soaking tub or on your private balcony at The Avery, before contemplating what you want to do next in Treasure Valley.

Some ideas are hiking the typically crowds-free Stack Rock Trail, a 9.5-mile round-trip route near Bogus Basin or unwinding with vineyard vistas and laid-back seats along the Sunnyslope Wine Trail.

Brewster, Massachusetts

In Cape Cod, life typically moves a bit slower.

If you start your trip in Brewster, you can check out Breakwater Beach or the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History or take a bike ride along the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

Consider checking into Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club and lean more into your quiet travel desires by enjoying a solo stroll on the resort’s private Bay Pines Beach or partaking in Vinyasa yoga, a massage at the spa or floating sound baths at the indoor heated pool.

Some low-key travelers with a penchant for shopping may also enjoy hopping into nearby antique galleries and vintage shops during their time on the Cape.

Beaufort, South Carolina

This small town on South Carolina’s Sea Islands, roughly 70 miles south of Charleston and 40 miles north of Savannah, brims with Spanish moss-lined streets, storybook historic homes and the ocean breeze.

You could start your day from a swinging bench at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park as you watch the boats enter the marina and end it with a sunset kayak tour with Coastal Expeditions.

In between, walk around the historic Point neighborhood to gape at the 18th- and 19th-century homes or one on the half-mile walking trail at Cypress Wetlands.

Better yet, do both, and cap off your quiet vacation with a glass of wine on the third-floor patio at Anchorage 1770 as you behold cinematic views of the Beaufort River.

Shandaken, New York

Harried New Yorkers and other globetrotters can look forward to finding salvation in the hamlet of Big Indian at Urban Cowboy Lodge.

Situated on 68 acres in the Big Indian Wilderness inside the 700,000-acre Catskills Park, the property’s Unplug & Play program has guests swapping their phones for a Polaroid camera upon check-in.

From there, it’s time to do whatever TLC strikes your fancy, whether it’s sweating away your worries in the hand-built Estonian sauna or taking a dip in the Esopus Creek.

There’s also getting your downward dog on in a yoga class, seeing what’s in store for your future in a tarot card reading or hiking any of the surrounding trails like Giant Ledge and Panther Mountain Trail or Balsam Mountain.

Billings, Montana

Montana is all about spending time in the great outdoors, and Billings, whether explored via horseback, bike or by foot, is one outdoorsy spot you could check out.

In Coulson Park, you can learn about the fascinating history of a town established on the "wrong side of the tracks."

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places is another worthy quiet travel destination in the ghost town of Coulson.

If you want more of a history fix, swing by the Yellowstone County Museum, which houses more than 15,000 artifacts in a pioneer log cabin.

Or pair fresh mountain air with brews, ciders and wine along the Billings Brew Trail, a walkable route through the historic downtown.

Count sheep at The Northern Hotel, which is a stone’s throw from the Yellowstone Art Museum, or the Western Heritage Center and Rock Creek Soaps, which is a cool soap shop in town.

If you crave peace and quiet on America’s great open roads, cruise along Beartooth Highway, just 60 miles from downtown Billings.

Welches, Oregon

Located in the Mount Hood National Forest, Welches and the surrounding area boast 700-plus groomed hiking trails, rock climbing sites and opportunities for bird watching.

In the winter, experienced skiers will likely enjoy night skiing at Mt. Hood Ski Bowl.

Meanwhile, fishermen can get their fill at numerous lakes, ponds, rivers and streams in the Mount Hood National Forest area, including Salmon River.

Even if you’re not an angler, the Salmon River Trailhead is also a favorite for hikers.

When you’re ready to get cozy, there are perhaps no better spots in the region to do that than Mt. Hood Village RV Resort or Mt. Hood Tiny House Village, both in Welches. The latter features abodes equipped with a kitchenette, full bathroom and porch.

Alexandria, Virginia

Swap the cosmopolitan energy of D.C. for its more relaxed neighbor across the Virginia state line.

You can stroll around the designated historic district along the Potomac River waterfront, popping into various boutiques and museums as you desire.

Old Town Alexandria’s King Street Mile, comprised of brick-lined streets, artisan shops and a canopy of twinkling lights, is particularly alluring for those who want to wander around with no set itinerary or ambitions.

Consider a stay at the Hotel AKA Alexandria, which is described on TripAdvisor as having a "serene atmosphere." to curl up with a good book at the end of your day.