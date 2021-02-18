Hawaii developing coronavirus vaccine passports to make travel easier: report

Hawaii is reportedly developing a program that could allow anyone who is fully vaccinated to visit the island state without quarantining.

People who have received their full dose of a coronavirus vaccine will be given an electronic code -- a vaccine passport --, which allows them to travel between islands, according to Hawaii News Now.

This vaccine passport is expected to roll out to essential workers who are fully vaccinated first, Lt. Gov. Josh Green told the station. That could be as early as March 1.

TRAVELERS ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING TO BRIBE HAWAIIAN TSA AGENT TO BYPASS QUARANTINE

"General Hara will be able to flip the switch and open that up and make that our policy as soon as we have some of the infrastructure in place," Green told Hawaii News Now.

He added that the state is hopeful that vaccinated Hawaiians from the general population will be able to join the program and travel to different islands by April 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fully vaccinated travelers coming from the mainland could get their vaccine passports by May 1, Green told Hawaii News Now.

"This is the way we restore our economy very quickly," Green said. "We would likely see a huge uptick in visitors by say, the fall this way."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Some travelers to Hawaii are already allowed to skip the state’s 10-day quarantine because of a new partnership between the state and technology platform CLEAR.

HAWAII ALLOWS TRAVELERS TO SKIP 10-DAY QUARANTINE WITH NEGATIVE CORONAVIRUS TEST

Travelers who get a negative test within 72 hours of their trip and register their results on CLEAR’s Health Pass will be allowed to travel to Hawaii without quarantining.

However, the six-week pilot program is only available to people flying from Los Angeles to Honolulu on United or Delta airlines.