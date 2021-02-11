Expand / Collapse search
TRAVEL
Published

Hawaii allows travelers to skip 10-day quarantine with negative coronavirus test

State is partnering with technology platform CLEAR for pilot program

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
CDC issues sweeping mask mandate for travelersVideo

CDC issues sweeping mask mandate for travelers

Jonathan Serrie tells you what you need to know about the new federal mask mandate.

Now, some travelers to Hawaii will be allowed to skip the state’s 10-day quarantine -- but there’s a catch.

On Wednesday, technology platform CLEAR announced it has partnered with Hawaii to launch a six-week program that will "enhance Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program by creating an easier and more seamless travel experience," a press release provided to Fox News said.

Travelers who are eligible to participate in the program will be able to skip Hawaii’s 10-day quarantine as long as they get a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of their trip and register their results on CLEAR’s Health Pass.

The program, which begins on Feb. 18, is only available to people flying from Los Angeles International Airport to Honolulu International Airport with United Airlines or Delta Air Lines. 

Travelers to Hawaii must get their coronavirus test from a pre-approved lab. According to the announcement, that list has expanded because of the state’s partnership with CLEAR.

Hawaii will allow travelers to avoid a 10-day quarantine if they get a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours before their trip and they register their results on CLEAR’s Health Pass. (iStock)

"Safe travel is important for our residents and visitors, and this pilot program is another step forward in achieving this goal," Hawaii Gov. David Ige said in a statement. "I thank CLEAR and its airline partners who are working together to provide a convenient pre-travel testing option for both returning residents and those who are coming to Hawaii for work or vacation."

CLEAR is best known for its touchless screening services that use biometric data at airport checkpoints and other venues. 

The company’s Health Pass is a free mobile app that allows users to link their coronavirus test results, confirm that they’ve received the coronavirus vaccine and answer health surveys that screen for coronavirus symptoms, according to the website.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.