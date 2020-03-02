Frankfurt Airport temporarily shut down after drone sighting

It's time to stop flying drones near airports.

Frankfurt Airport, one of Germany’s busiest, was forced to shut down for two hours on Monday due to suspected drone activity in the area. Authorities have since conducted a search, and continue to investigate the situation.

UNITED DELAYS NEW PILOTS CLASS AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Frankfurt Airport temporarily shut down at around 11:15 a.m. and eventually reopened at 1 p.m., but not before multiple flights were canceled or delayed, The Associated Press reported. Authorities used a helicopter to search the area, though their investigation continued after the airport reopened.

Multiple flights were affected by the shutdown, with some being canceled and others simply being delayed or rerouted. One of the impacted flights reportedly contained the governor of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, according to the AP.

Monday's incident marked the second time in weeks that the airport had to be shut down due to drone activity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Frankfurt is not the only airport affected by such incidents. Last June, drone activity near Singapore’s Changi Airport caused dozens of delays at least twice in one week. In one incident, an entire runway was shut down, resulting in the delay of 37 flights.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Similar incidents occurred at airports in Dubai, New Zealand and even Newark Airport in New Jersey. And in December of 2018, drone sightings caused a three-day shutdown at London Gatwick Airport during the busy holiday season. During the closure, thousands of passengers were reportedly left scrambling to make alternate holiday travel arrangements.