United delays new pilots class amid coronavirus outbreak

United Airlines has delayed the training start date for new pilots amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The carrier has confirmed that training for 23 new aviators, which was scheduled to begin this week, has been postponed as the novel coronavirus continues to spread, CNBC reports.

Amid the outbreak, United has also reduced its service to international destinations like Japan, South Korea and Singapore, while offering travel waivers to ticketholders with scheduled travel to several destinations including Northern Italy.

Last week, United said that demand for service to China had essentially dropped off, and that March flight bookings for elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region had dropped 75 percent since the outbreak, per The Associated Press.

Also as a result of reduced demand, the carrier is reportedly offering 777 and 787 pilots paid leave for the month of April. Pilots who volunteer for the leave next month will receive reduced pay instead of no pay, One Mile at a Time claims.

“The reductions in block hours has resulted in lower line values and fewer flying opportunities in some fleets,” Todd Insler, president of United’s pilot union, explained. “We are preparing for the possibility of further reductions to our schedules as the virus spreads.”

On Friday, United Airlines announced it would be scaling back its routes to Japan, Singapore and South Korea amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The airline has also extended its suspension of service to mainland China and Hong Kong through April 30.

Like competitors American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, United has offered travel waivers to Italy.

A spokesperson for United was not immediately available to offer further comment on news of the delayed start date for the new pilot class in relation to COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had infected more than 89,000 people globally, while the death toll has risen to at least 3,000.

