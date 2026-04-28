Fox News' Steve Doocy travels Route 66, uncovers the stories that built America over a century

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy has once again hit the road, this time to mark a major milestone for one of America’s most iconic highways.

Appearing this week on Fox News Channel, Doocy kicked off a three-day road trip along Route 66, celebrating the historic roadway’s upcoming 100th anniversary — as the nation gets ready to also celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Route 66, known as the "Mother Road," stretches from Chicago to Santa Monica, Caliornia.

AMERICA'S 250TH BIRTHDAY EVENTS TAKING PLACE THIS SUMMER CALLED 'ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME' TRAVEL OPPORTUNITIES

The journey began in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Doocy explored local attractions, met with artists and highlighted the city’s deep ties to the famed route.

On Tuesday, during his live segment, Doocy showed off a classic-style Mustang tied to the celebration, noting that thousands of cars are expected to take part in various centennial events.

"This is all part of the classic cars [display]," Doocy said.

"They’re all coming out for the 100th anniversary of Route 66."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

During his stop, Doocy visited Decopolis, a Route 66-themed shop. He spoke with artist and owner William Franklin about Tulsa’s history and design influence.

Franklin noted that the shop’s name, Tulsarama, dates back decades.

"It’s from Oklahoma’s semi-centennial," Franklin said. "Tulsa had its big party called the Tulsarama."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

He also pointed to the city’s strong artistic identity, shaped during its oil boom years.

"A lot of Art Deco [is] here because when Tulsa had its oil boom days, it was during the Art Deco era, and it was also at the beginning of Route 66," Franklin said.

Doocy also met author and content creator Cory Williams, who described Route 66 as more than just a roadway.

"Route 66 … connects the country together," Williams said. "It’s what brings us together and allows us to have joy along the way."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Doocy’s trip will continue through Kansas before wrapping up in Springfield, Missouri, which is set to host the official kickoff of the Route 66 centennial celebration.

"We’re going to be driving throughout the next week," Doocy said.

"Tomorrow we’re going to be in Kansas, my home state, and then we’re going to wrap things up in Springfield, Missouri … which is going to be the official kickoff for the Route 66 centennial."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Along the way, Doocy is spotlighting small businesses, classic cars and the communities that continue to keep the spirit of Route 66 alive as it approaches its 100th year.