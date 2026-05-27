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Experts identify victims from one of history's most 'catastrophic' Arctic disasters

DNA from teeth helped scientists match remains to living descendants after years of exposure

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
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Around 180 years after Sir John Franklin's doomed expedition to find the Northwest Passage ended in disaster, researchers have identified four additional crew members through DNA analysis.

The new research, shedding light on one of history's most infamous Arctic tragedies, was led by researchers at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada

The identified remains include William Orren, Able Seaman; David Young, Boy 1st Class; John Bridgens, Subordinate Officers' Steward; and Harry Peglar, Captain of the Foretop on HMS Terror.

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Franklin, a British explorer, brought 129 officers and crew members aboard HMS Erebus and HMS Terror in 1845 in an attempt to chart the Northwest Passage.

The vessels became trapped in ice near King William Island in Nunavut in September 1846 — and Franklin died in 1847.

Stenton analyzing site of remains next to portrait or Franklin

Researchers have identified four more crew members from the doomed expedition. Study co-author Douglas Stenton is shown at left during the excavation of bones; at right is Sir John Franklin, who set out to find the Northwest Passage beginning in 1845. (University of Waterloo; iStock)

In April 1848, the surviving crew abandoned the vessels and tried escaping on foot and by dragging boats across the Arctic terrain, but no one survived.

"All 105 died trying to escape," the University of Waterloo said in a May 6 statement. Its study was published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports in May.

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"Remains of expedition members have been found on King William Island and the Adelaide Peninsula since the mid-19th century," the researchers said. 

University of Waterloo anthropologists did DNA analysis of skeletal remains recovered from Franklin expedition sites, finding that the samples matched DNA donated by living descendants.

Split image of Franklin vessels stuck in ice, Stenton working at Arctic site

The Franklin expedition set sail in 1845 with 129 men aboard HMS Erebus and HMS Terror before disaster struck in the Arctic. (API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; University of Waterloo)

Study co-author Stephen Fratpietro of Lakehead University compared DNA from the remains with living descendants and found exact genetic matches in all four cases.

These new discoveries bring the total number of identified sailors of the Franklin expedition to six, as researchers previously identified John Gregory in 2021 and Captain James Fitzjames in 2024.

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The journey to find the Northwest Passage was "dangerous for many reasons," study co-author Douglas Stenton told Fox News Digital.

"The main threats came from the harsh Arctic environment: extreme winter cold, a short sailing season that could force the crew to overwinter, ice capable of crushing a ship, strain on the men’s physical and mental health, and the constant risk of death from illness or injury working under these conditions," he said.

The Franklin expedition was "the largest and arguably best-equipped Arctic expedition of its time."

Stenton said the DNA analysis process yielded several surprises — including the identification of Captain James Fitzjames in 2024, whose remains showed evidence of cannibalism.

"Captain Fitzjames is not the only member of the expedition whose body suffered that fate, but he is the only one who has been identified," he said.

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Researchers were also amazed to find that five of the six identified sailors were discovered near two boats less than 1.25 miles apart along Erebus Bay, he said.

Researchers said Peglar's identification was surprising because the body was dressed as a steward, leading some experts to believe the remains belonged to another man.

Split image of researchers working at Arctic site, sketch of deceased sailor

Researchers identified David Young, Boy 1st Class aboard HMS Erebus, through DNA analysis of remains discovered at Erebus Bay. (University of Waterloo; Diana Trepkov, Investigative Forensic Artist)

Stenton believes Peglar was dressed as a steward "because he had been demoted to that position due to misconduct."

Stenton added, "A petty officer is an experienced sailor with important responsibilities. … Because of the clothing, many researchers assumed that Peglar had died and that the body was not his, but [rather] that of a friend who was a steward and who was carrying Peglar’s papers home to his family."

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However, he said, "167 years after the discovery of the body, our research has conclusively disproven that theory."

Extracting usable DNA from the remains was challenging because genetic material naturally deteriorates over time, even in Arctic conditions, Stenton said.

Depiction of Franklin sailors sitting in ice

Historians and researchers continue uncovering new details about the doomed Franklin expedition nearly two centuries after the disaster unfolded. (PHAS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

To improve their chances, scientists primarily analyzed teeth. The hard enamel can better preserve DNA after years of exposure to weather and the elements.

Stenton added that the Northwest Passage was so sought-after because it was viewed as a potential trade route between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, offering faster access to markets in Asia.

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The Franklin expedition was also "the largest and arguably best-equipped Arctic expedition of its time," he said, meaning that its success promised major prestige and pride for Britain.

Next steps include working with genealogists and descendants to identify more crew members, as well as potentially collecting additional archaeological DNA samples in the future.

Image of Franklin expedition vessels sailing in water

The Franklin expedition set sail in 1845 with 129 officers and crew members aboard HMS Erebus and HMS Terror in search of the Northwest Passage. (The Print Collector/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Stenton said DNA research is helping scientists develop "a better understanding of the catastrophic loss of life," while also providing some closure for families.

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"Just as importantly, the research both depends on and invites the participation of descendants of the men who never returned home, which feels especially fitting," he said.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

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