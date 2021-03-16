Florida man spits on Disney World security guard who reminded him to wear a mask, gets himself arrested

A Florida man has been charged with battery after allegedly spitting at a Disney World security guard who asked that he comply with the park's mask mandate.

Kelly McKin, 51, from Palm Beach, was approached by a security guard at Disney World’s Contemporary Resort on Feb. 5. FOX 35 Orlando reported. The guard reportedly asked McKin to put his mask on, at which point McKin allegedly refused and spit in the employees face. He walked away afterward, a police affidavit said.

Police say McKin then returned to the theme park the following day, prompting an Orange County sheriff’s deputy to respond. Upon realizing McKin was the same suspect who reportedly spit at the security guard a day earlier, he was removed from the park and placed in custody, FOX 35 reported.

DISNEY WORLD SECURITY GUARD ASSAULTED FOR ENFORCING MASKS AT THEME PARK

McKin was arrested and charged with Battery on a Uniformed Security Officer.

It's not the first time a Disney employee was assaulted for enforcing its mask-wearing policy. A separate Disney World security guard was assaulted in August for reminding an Orlando man to wear a face covering, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney’s mask-wearing policy required at all of its resorts As one of a number of safety restrictions put in place during COVID-19, guests in public areas of Disney resorts are required to wear masks at all times, unless when actively eating or drinking at designated dining areas.