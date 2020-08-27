Disney World security guard assaulted for enforcing masks at theme park: police 

A Disney World security guard was assaulted for reminding an Orlando man to wear a mask, police said.

Guest Enrico Toro, 35, hit a security guard at Disney’s Epcot theme park after he was told to comply with the park’s coronavirus health and safety guidelines, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s department.

Toro was arrested on Aug. 14, according to the affidavit, and charged with misdemeanor battery.

Toro was at the park with his wife and three kids and were wearing “improper masks,” the security guard told the sheriff’s office in the arrest affidavit. The family allegedly left the park and returned with one of their children still wearing a mask that did not comply with Disney’s standards. Toro then began swearing and told the security guard to “call the police,” according to the report.

The security guard was trying to reach for his cellphone to call a supervisor when Toro struck him with an open hand across his head and continued swearing and threatening him, the report says.

“We expect guests to treat our cast members with courtesy and respect, and while the vast majority of guests have adapted to our new measures, this unfortunate case required law enforcement,” Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger told the Orlando Sentinel in a statement.

Disney was contacted for further comment.

