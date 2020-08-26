Florida governor supports Disney, Universal and state theme parks easing COVID-19 capacity limits

Florida theme parks should be allowed to start allowing more visitors, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis said Wednesday that Florida is getting more “comfortable” with the idea of expanding capacity at its theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, and will support those parks in the easing up of COVID-19 capacity restrictions as cases in the state appear to be declining.

DISNEY SHARES GOURMET MAC AND CHEESE RECIPE

DeSantis made his remarks at a roundtable with theme-park executives in Orlando, applauding their health and safety measures and claiming that the parks have not been hot spots for spreading the coronavirus.

He also said he believed "a lot" more guests would be willing to visit the parks if capacity regulations were relaxed.

“We think that the capacity can be increased,” DeSantis said. “When you have the protocols that they have in place, you know, we’re very comfortable at the state level.”

UNIVERSAL SEES MORE VISITORS THAN DISNEY

Florida major theme parks — Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World — have been running at reduced capacity after reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Parkgoers at Disney World, for example, need a reservation to get into the theme park, and are unable to hop around to others without one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sunshine State saw a major spike in coronavirus cases in June through July, just as in other states that reopened businesses early, like Arizona and Texas. However, there have been fewer cases and deaths after implementing local restrictions to curb the spread in parts of the state.