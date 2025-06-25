Flight attendant demands passenger spit out Zyn, leaving travelers confused about policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Smoking and vaping are banned on flights, but it appears that smokeless nicotine pouches are allowed — depending on the airline.

Pouches are allowed in both carry-on bags and checked bags, according to the TSA.

Yet when it comes to the actual use of these items on flights, airlines can determine their own rules for smokeless tobacco activity.

American, United, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines do not specifically define on their websites whether passengers can use nicotine pouches, according to the most recent review of their sites.

Recently, one flight passenger called out an airline in the "r/delta" forum on Reddit for an experience with chewing Zyn on board.

"Got told to spit my Zyn out on a flight. I really didn't know that was a thing?" the user wrote.

"Delta flight, first class (not that that matters). They brought a cup out and asked me to spit my Zyn out."

The user added, "They said it was because it was a tobacco product. I didn’t put up a fight and complied right away."

"Was just wondering if this was an FAA thing I didn’t know about?" asked the flight passenger.

Redditors took to the comments section to share thoughts about the incident — and their own similar experiences.

"Probably because the way you had it in your lip, it looked like a dip," said one user.

Another Redditor argued, "Zyn isn’t tobacco. You can have it in flight."

"Tobacco or not, does it cause you to spit into a bottle or cup that could spill or be left stuffed in the seat pocket that someone else has to clean up?" said one person.

"Then I’d say it doesn’t matter what you call it," the person added.

A user commented, "It [is] allowed but be discrete. I see many people using them on flights, myself included, and as long as you’re not doing it right in front of an FA, you’re fine," the person added.

"It is silly because no one would stop you from using nicotine gum or a patch," the same user added.

One user claimed, "I was on a United flight a few days ago and the shopping/menu magazine in the seatback actually had a Zyn ad in it. It said something like, ‘Flight ready.’"

"It said something like, ‘Flight ready.’"

"How would the FA even know what it is? Just looks like gum/mints," said another individual.

On Delta's "Contract of Carriage" section on its website, the airline specifies a no-smoking policy.

"Delta prohibits smoking and the use of all smokeless tobacco products (including e-cigarettes and vapes) on all flights," it states.

A Delta spokesperson said the policy also prohibits smokeless tobacco, including pouches and gum.