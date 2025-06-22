Sneaky airline passenger's carry-on hack sparks debate over flight etiquette

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While airlines have a variety of baggage policies in place, it is standard for carry-on roller suitcases of a certain size to be stored in overhead bins for flights.

One passenger, however, sneakily flouted an airline rule and was then called out by a fellow flyer.

Posting in "r/delta" forum on Reddit, a flight passenger asked, "How did FA [flight attendants] miss this?"

"Suitcase was ‘hidden’ behind the curtain that separates C+ and first," the person wrote.

"Multiple FAs passed this before departure and during the flight and I didn’t notice a single one say anything about it," the person continued.

"The carry-on abuser has outed themselves here. We all despise you," commented one person.

One user joked, "Pay no attention to that case behind the curtain."

"What happened to actual thorough walks through the cabin to ensure items were fully under the seat in front of people?" one user questioned.

A Redditor commented, "This must be some sort of violation that the flight crew is supposed to do to ensure cabin safety."

"Frankly, I've seen stuff like this lately and I guess now it's OK for people not to bring their seats back to the original position in prep for landing," said one user. "The flight attendants do their ‘walk’ and I'm convinced they see it but they walk right by."

Another Redditor commented, "Mind your own business, carry-on narc."

"Mind your business," echoed another.

On the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) "Air Carrier Operations Bulletin," the agency lists rules for proper carry-on stowage procedures.

"Carry-on baggage may be stowed either against a passenger-class divider or bulkhead if both are stressed for inertia loads, if it is restrained from shifting by FAA-approved tiedown straps or cargo nets," FAA's bulletin reads.

The bulletin also states there should be "preboarding scanning to ensure that size and amount of passenger carry-on baggage is in accordance."

Under the FAA "Carry-On Baggage Tips," the agency says that "some aircraft have limited overhead bin space, and your personal item will need to fit under the seat in front of you."