Disney World’s Cinderella Castle makeover continues ahead of its 50th anniversary

Walt Disney World Resort is still beautifying its Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park.

The iconic attraction has received an "EARidescent embellishment" that resembles a shimmering gold and blue curtain, which is meant to complement the castle’s new pink, blue and gold color scheme, according to Disney Parks Blog.

Additional regal features will reportedly be added to Cinderella Castle in the next few months, including pearl, jewel and ribbon accents in "royal blues and iridescent golds" for the turrets and towers.

The makeover of Cinderella Castle was first announced in February 2020. When progress of the ambitious redesign was revealed after Magic Kingdom Park reopened its doors over the summer, fan reception was mixed on social media.

However, this revamped version of Cinderella Castle draws "inspiration from Disney Legend Mary Blair’s vision of the classic film, ‘Cinderella,’" according to Disney Parks Blog.

These regal updates to the castle are being done ahead of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary, which the brand is calling "The World’s Most Magical Celebration."

The official date for the resort’s semi-centennial birthday is Oct. 1, 2021, and multiple events are set to be held at its four theme parks, including Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Walt Disney World Resort isn’t the only business segment that’s gearing up for a monumental anniversary. The Walt Disney Company recently announced it is preparing a 100th anniversary celebration, which is set to take place in 2023.

A 15,000-square-foot exhibition will be hosted at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

Although The Walt Disney Company was founded in 1923, the animation studio’s first film was "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" from 1937.

Disney’s animated film "Cinderella" was released 13 years after that.