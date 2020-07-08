Twitter users react to Cinderella Castle makeover at Disney World

Like many ambitious homeowners during quarantine, Cinderella has spiffed up her Walt Disney World castle with a fresh paint job – though social commenters remain divided regarding whether they love or loathe the new look.

The makeover for the Orlando, Fla., theme park hallmark was announced in February, just before the iconic princess flick’s 70th anniversary. Though Disney World unexpectedly closed on March 14 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, work on the royal residence evidently eventually continued.

DISNEY WORLD SHARES RECIPE FOR 'ICONIC' APPLE PIE

Fan site WDW News Today reports that the paint project picked back up in June, apparently to be completed in time for Disney World’s phased reopening on July 11.

Now, the castle is regally refreshed with rose pink walls, bright blue turrets and gold trim detailing – though Twitter commenters are split on the magical makeover.

"Kinda looks more like the Lego set now," one critic cracked.

“Literally looks like they didn’t finish it,” another agreed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fans, meanwhile, defended the fairy tale home’s new look as "gorgeous" "stunning" and "beautiful” – proving that beauty might be in the eye of the beholder, after all.

On Tuesday, Disney Parks' chief medical officer Dr. Pamela Hymel shared new information about the company’s enhanced health and safety measures ahead of Disney World’s Saturday reopening.

After a four-month closure, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will welcome visitors once again on Saturday, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios set to follow on Wednesday, July 15.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE