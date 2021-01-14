Disney gives 'exclusive' Cinderella Castle Suite tour on TikTok

Walt Disney World just gave fans a sneak peek into one of the most exclusive areas of its Orlando theme park.

Last week, the Disney Parks TikTok account shared an "exclusive" video tour of the Cinderella Castle Suite inside the castle at Magic Kingdom.

The clip is narrated by a Disney cast member explaining all the elements inside the hotel suite.

"Welcome to the Cinderella Castle suite," the cast member says as the suite door opens. "Not many people get to come up here, so here’s a quick look into one of our favorite places."

The tour begins inside the royal bedchamber, which has two huge beds with the letter "C" above them.

According to the narrator, that C "actually stands for Prince Charming."

"After all, it was his place first," the narrator says in the clip.

Across from the beds is a fireplace with a portrait of Cinderella over it. In another part of the suite, a mirror "magically" plays the animated "Cinderella" movie. The stained glass windows in the suite also tell Cinderella’s story, window by window.

Then the narrator shows off the royal bathroom, which has a double vanity made of two copper wash basins "to remind Cinderella of her humble days," the narrator says.

However, above the sinks are two chandeliers that look like Cinderella’s crown.

The virtual tour also shows the bathtub -- which is surrounded by three mosaics made of 10,000 pieces each and shimmery "stars" above it -- and the "royal throne," or the toilet.

"And when it’s time to check out, we’re not going to give you the boot, but we’ll give you a glass slipper," the narrator says at the end of the clip.

Since it was posted online on Friday, the clip has been viewed more than 3.5 million times.

According to Business Insider, only invited guests and contest winners are allowed to stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite.