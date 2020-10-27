Disney World is updating its welcome gateways in preparation of 50th anniversary

Roughly three months after Magic Kingdom Park revealed its new royal blue and gold paint job on Cinderella Castle, Walt Disney World Resort is planning on giving its entrances the same treatment.

This gateway refurbishment officially kicked off on Monday, according to the Disney Parks Blog, which explicitly noted that the update is meant to complement the iconic castle’s recent color change.

However, in an artistic rendering shared by the blog, the entrances appear to be lacking the pink hue that was added to Cinderella Castle. Other planned changes include painting the gateways’ brown bricks over with gray, switching out the red and blue flags for multicolored ones, and removing hints of green as well as the cloud and castle figure at the middle of its welcome sign.

Moreover, the sign’s tagline will be changed from “Where Dreams Come True” to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” if Walt Disney World Resort sticks to the rendering.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will remain at each side of the gateway with refreshed colors.

There are Walt Disney World gateways on the following roads: World Drive, World Center Drive, Western Way, Osceola Parkway and Hotel Plaza Boulevard.

The planned color scheme for the gateways will also be applied to the Magic Kingdom Park Auto Plaza.

A similar redesign was done to assorted castle turrets throughout the Fantasyland section of Magic Kingdom Park, according to a February report from WDW News Today.

Walt Disney World’s gateway update is only one out of a long list of renovations that are being done at the Orlando theme park and resort as the company preps for its 50th anniversary next year.

It first opened to the public on Oct. 1, 1971 – 16 years after Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California.

When the coronavirus pandemic was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization in March, Disney World had to temporarily suspend construction on select projects.

In September, The Walt Disney Company announced it was laying off 28,000 cast member employees due to coronavirus losses.

