Disney World cast member stops entire ride after guest takes off mask, witness says

You don’t need to wear Mickey ears, but the mask is a must-have.

A Disney World ride operator reportedly stopped Tomorrowland’s Carousel of Progress after a guest took off their mask during the show, refusing to restart the attraction until the visitor’s face covering was replaced.

Alessa Dufresne, who was on the ride at the time, had first detailed the incident in an article she wrote for the Inside the Magic, a news outlet and blog covering popular theme parks, with an emphasis on the Disney parks. Dufresne, a senior reporter and editor with the outlet, claimed that guests were already distanced within their seats, and midway through the first act of the animatronic show when the ride came to a halt.

Dufresne also told Fox News that she initially thought the ride “broke” when it stopped last week.

“I personally thought the ride broke, and I saw other guests many seats down from me also looking around, but then the PA system announced to the guests to please put their masks back on,” she said. “The ride started up again so quickly that it is likely that the cast member may have seen the guest begin to take off their mask, allowing them to put it back on very quickly.”

Dufresne noted that while the incident was “concerning,” she was satisfied with how Disney handled the situation. She added that throughout the park, she also observed cast members telling guests to readjust their masks so they cover both the nose and mouth.

A representative for Disney World did not immediately respond to an inquiry regarding the incident.

Disney World currently requires all guests ages 2 and up to wear face coverings at all times, unless when actively eating or drinking, and even then only when appropriately socially distanced from other guests.

Even before last week’s incident, the Carousel of Progress has had its share of mishaps. In July, when preparing for reopening, one of the animatronic robots began malfunctioning, much to the delight of Twitter. And before that, the same character’s hand fell off mid-show.